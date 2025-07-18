Telling: Democratic Senators Are Freaking Out About Stephen Colbert's Cancellation

The Democratic Party’s favorite mouthpiece is going off the air, and some of its most prominent members of Congress aren’t hiding how dismayed they are with the news.

Thursday’s news that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will be closing up shop in May 2026 prompted both Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff to post to social media platform X about host Stephen Colbert’s departure.

Neither tried to hide that this was a huge blow to their party, as Colbert might as well have been on the Democratic National Committee payroll, echoing whatever narrative the left was going with on any given week to attack President Donald Trump.

CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery. America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons. Watch and share his message. pic.twitter.com/Rz7HcWFLYM — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025

Speaking of Trump, Warren wondered if Colbert’s cancellation came from a monologue he gave in which the late-night host jabbed at CBS parent company Paramount for a $16 million settlement with the president over a lawsuit stemming from Trump’s claim that “60 Minutes” deceptively edited their interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump — a deal that looks like bribery,” Warren wrote.

“America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Should Colbert’s show be cancelled? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (131 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Schiff’s take was not unlike his colleague’s, posting about the matter after making a guest appearance on “The Late Show.”

“Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled. If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better,” the California senator wrote.

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled. If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

Sure, maybe Paramount canceled Colbert for political reasons.

Maybe late-night television is a pretentious dumpster fire of smug leftists lecturing at regular people in a format they are losing interest in.

The younger generation of viewers don’t want come home and sit down in front of cable TV to hear another “orange man bad” rant from Colbert.

Shows like Colbert’s were not the deciding factor in last year’s election,

“The Joe Rogan Experience” and other popular podcasts were the place both candidates knew an appearance would make the difference.

Warren and Schiff are really just upset their favorite propagandist is losing his job. Who else will parrot their talking points to an audience of clapping seals?

Moreover, without Colbert, who will dance around a studio pushing an experimental vaccine flanked by people in syringe costumes?

One thing that will actually be missed is seeing Colbert’s priceless reaction when his party loses on election night. There was nothing quite as glorious as watching him stunned and visibly shaken by Trump’s victory in 2016.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers:







Fortunately, there’s no shortage of leftists to give that reaction and then some whenever good fortune comes the president’s way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.