After Telling Pro-Gun Voter 'You're Full of S***,' Biden Then Talks About Taking 'the AR-14s Away'

Arrogance and ignorance are rarely a good combination.

Arrogance from a man supposedly seeking votes from the American people is unforgivable.

But that’s the combination former Vice President Joe Biden put on full display during a campaign stop Tuesday in the battleground state of Michigan.

First, he told a potential voter — a Second Amendment supporter — that the voter was “full of s—.” Then he got the name of one of the country’s most popular firearms wrong. And for good measure, he suggested he’d slap the man’s face.

All in all, not a sterling moment for a man trying to win over the part of America that liberals call “flyover country.”

According to CBS News, the confrontation took place at a Detroit factory under construction, where Biden decided to go toe-to-toe with a man in a hardhat and a high-visibility vest.

Check it out here. It did not go well for Uncle Joe.

The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

At the beginning of the video, the worker accuses Biden of “actively trying” to infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment rights “and take away our guns.”

Biden’s response: “You’re full of s—.”

As if to give an example of what being “full of s—” sounds like, Biden then went on to claim that he backs the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Constitution.

“I support the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled ‘fire,’ that’s not free speech

“And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away at all.”

That’s the story Biden tells when he’s talking to hardhats on a construction site.

The story he told last week in Texas was different, when he announced that if he wins the presidency, former Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke would be his point man on gun control issues.

For most Americans, the most memorable part of O’Rourke’s otherwise forgettable, futile campaign for the Democratic nomination was his statement during the September primary debate in Houston that “Hell, yes, we’re going to take away your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Give O’Rourke credit for at least getting the numbers right.

Biden, demonstrating his now legendarily loose grasp of facts (or reality), referred during the Tuesday confrontation to the “AR-14,” and appeared to mention something about taking “the AR-14s away.”

The rifle is called the AR-15, not the AR-14. Millions of Americans who’ve used it to defend themselves know that.

And Joe Biden would know it too — if Biden really were a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

But Biden is a 21st century member of the Democratic Party, a political party with no use for the Constitution as it’s written — only as it can be imagined to further the agenda of an authoritarian state.

It’s tough to make out amid all the cross-talk, but at one point, according to CBS, when the worker tells Biden the gun control measures he’s talking about aren’t “OK,” Biden responds (about the 48-second mark) by saying, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’m going to go out and slap you in the face.”

It might also have been, “Don’t tell me that, pal, or I’ll slap you one.”

Either way, it’s hard to imagine a more authoritarian response from a man who’s supposed to be courting voters, not commanding them.

In a just world — or at least one with an honest mainstream media — Biden’s exchange with this construction worker would be headline news, a glimpse at the kind of man he really is.

Americans would see the combination of arrogance and ignorance that’s really behind the campaign of Biden and his chief rival, the socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

It’s never a good combination.

If the voters of the United States decide to put it into power in November, it could be unforgivable.

