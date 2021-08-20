The federal government has helped create a black market for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, and the same people who have sat back and cheered the death of individual liberties for more than a year are complaining about it.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a harsh crackdown on the fake vaccine cards, The Associated Press reported. So the New York Democrat was no doubt pleased by the news that customs agents had seized thousands of them in Memphis, Tennessee.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced last week in a news release that it had intercepted shipments containing fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine cards at a Memphis port.

“The cards have blanks for the recipient’s name and birthdate, the vaccine maker, lot number, and date and place the shot was given, as well as the [CDC] logo in the upper right corner,” CPB said, noting that the cards were “low quality” and had come from China.

“There were typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled. How else did [officers] know it was counterfeit? It was imported by a non-CDC or medical entity, and this was not the first time they had seen this shipper,” the agency added.

“Though they may come in packs of 20, 51, 100, there are never any attempts to conceal them in anything. They aren’t hidden in books, nor are they stuffed in the back of framed paintings.

“The recipients of this ubiquitous contraband are unfortunately all over the United States. This fiscal year to date, Memphis has made 121 seizures totaling 3,017 of these vaccination cards,” CPB said.

CPB Memphis port director Michael Neipert also issued a statement scolding the people attempting to buy the cards. He went with a bold strategy: blaming unvaccinated people who want to participate in society for the country’s drug problems.

Do you support vaccine mandates? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” Neipert said. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself.”

“CBP Officers at the Area Port of Memphis remain committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling and helping to protect our communities. But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines.”

Surely Neipert does a fine job intercepting drugs, but his statement would be easier to understand if it were completely accurate. This is no longer a simple argument about personal decisions. Some people no longer have a choice when it comes to what they put in their bodies — at least not an easy choice.

They can either get vaccinated or go without.

Un-American vaccine mandates are the reason why Neipert’s officers are intercepting boxes of fake vaccine cards. Why not disavow the unprecedented invasion of privacy and liberty?

Because the Biden administration approves of discrimination against unvaccinated Americans by businesses and local governments, of course.

If some of our so-called elites in Washington could get away with it, you can bet vaccine holdouts would be barred from even leaving their homes.

Coronavirus mania now supersedes every precedent, cultural norm and all ethical mores — unless you’re having a birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard.

Private businesses across this country are now literally demanding to see the “papers” of American citizens. In places such as New York City, the government is demanding it. It’s unhinged.

A decision to refuse the vaccine should be respected — and private.

In 2021, amid a takeover of our country’s institutions, culture, courts and schools by Marxists, denying Americans the right to live freely is the new normal. The vaccine passports we were told would never exist are becoming a part of everyday life.

Those who are not comfortable taking the vaccine, which is being pushed on them by people they are right to view with suspicion, are seeking ways to go on living as before.

Threatening people’s jobs and rights was sure to trigger a desperate attempt by many to get a hold of these counterfeit cards.

The quasi-Soviet vaccine passport system embraced by the left is the root cause of all of this.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.