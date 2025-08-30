Tennessee Cops Say Legendary Sheriff Likely Murdered His Wife, Her Death Was Featured in the Classic Film 'Walking Tall'

Investigators on Friday accused Sheriff Buford Pusser, the legendary Tennessee lawman, of murdering his wife nearly 60 years ago.

The late Sheriff Pusser, who inspired the “Walking Tall” films, said that in 1967 he and his wife, Pauline, were driving along when a car pulled up from behind and opened fire on them, according to Buford Pusser Home and Museum.

A bullet struck Pauline in the back of the head, killing her, while Pusser survived a shot to the face.

But an investigation opened in 2022 revealed evidence that Pusser may have murdered his wife, officials alleged on Friday.







“The events did not occur as stated by Buford Pusser, and that Pauline Pusser was more likely than not, shot outside the vehicle and then placed inside the vehicle,” Mark Davidson, District Attorney for the 25th Judicial District, said, according to the Jackson Sun in Tennessee.

“The blood spatter on the hood outside of the vehicle contradicts Buford Pusser’s statements,” Davidson said at a news conference held Friday at the University of Tennessee campus.

The gunshot wound to Pusser’s cheek also appeared to be self-inflicted, Davidson added.

Just before dawn on August 12, 1967, McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser got a call about a disturbance on a side road just outside of town. Though it was early, his wife Pauline decided to accompany him to investigate. As they drove through the small Tennessee town, a car… pic.twitter.com/VzQ8KZ3zRm — TheForgotThings (@TheForgotthings) December 4, 2024

Have you seen either of the “Walking Tall” films? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 76% (651 Votes) No: 24% (206 Votes)



Davidson cited evidence from a 1,000-page case file, which was reopened in 2022. That’s when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began re-examining its cold cases, including Pauline Pusser’s.

The investigation continued into 2024, when Pauline’s body was exhumed for examination.

At the Friday press conference, TBI Director David Rausch said the investigation revealed inconsistencies in Pusser’s story, according to WKRN-TV in Nashville.

Ballistic, medical, and forensic evidence, along with Pauline’s autopsy results, also produced new insights into the case.

For instance, Pauline’s head wound wasn’t consistent with the crime-scene photographs of the car, Davidson said, citing the opinion of Dr. Michael Revelle, a medical examiner involved with the case.

Did you know TBI maintains an open investigation into the death of #PaulinePusser? She was murdered on August 12, 1967 – 56 years ago in McNairy County, where her husband, #BuffordPusser, was sheriff. Can you help bring her killer to justice? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/PJQdYNDfY1 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2023

Griffon Mullins, Pauline’s brother, spoke out about the newfound evidence.

“I knew, deep down, there was problems in her marriage,” Mullins said, according to WKRN. “If I only known now what I knew then, she would have never went back to Tennessee.”

The Pussers’ granddaughter, Madison Garrison Bush, also issued a statement regarding the allegations.

“I personally never knew Buford or Pauline and cannot speak to their relationship or what happened on the morning of August 12, 1967,” Bush said in her statement. “What I do know, is my family has endured traumatic loss that few people can comprehend. A dead man, who cannot defend himself, is being accused of an unspeakable crime.

“I don’t understand what justice can be accomplished by pursuing this theory of my grandmother’s death. Our family has been through enough pain and loss because of my grandfather’s law enforcement career and we aren’t looking to reopen closed wounds,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.