Tennessee High School Football Coach Escorted Out of Game for Praying with Students

An assistant football coach at a Tennessee high school was forced to leave a Friday night game after he apparently refused to stop praying with students or holding his Bible as he walked the sideline.

Assistant Coach Trey Campbell said Northwest High School Principal Brandi Blackley reprimanded him, but he refused to give up his copy of the Word of God. At that point, he was escorted from the field.

“I stood by my faith because that’s what I told my boys they needed to do,” Campbell said, according to Clarksville Now.

He also had a message for the players.

“I told them I love them, but this was just the beginning of their journey with Christ, and that this is what it looks like when you are doing right by the Lord: The enemy does whatever he can to draw you from the Lord,” he said.

A representative of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said concerns went beyond a private prayer, according to WSMV-TV.

“It’s my understanding that the concern was not with private prayer, but that the principal received a concern that an employee was proselytizing in their official capacity. We will investigate, and I can share more when that investigation has concluded,” the representative said.

Northwest senior Alyssa Scholma, who was at the game, said the players approached Campbell.

“He was just reading to himself, and then people tried to come up to him, and he’s never gonna deny spreading the word of God. He’s never gonna do that. So he did start to share that with them,” Scholma said.

“During halftime, he was called over by our principals and they told him that if he did not put his Bible down, then he had to leave,” she said.

“It wasn’t even like a group prayer. It was like individuals coming up to him. I think that’s being misinterpreted that he was leading a group prayer, which he was not,” Scholma said, noting that students brought Bibles to school Monday in protest of Campbell being forced from the game.

A team member’s parent who did not want his name used said Campbell did not push his faith on anyone.

“My son, who’s of a different religion than him, never ever felt like he was being pushed in any direction when it came to religion. A prayer was offered, and he could include himself or not include himself. It was up to him, and I’m OK with that,” the parent said.

Parent Candi Brock posted her support for the coach on Facebook.

“Absolutely so thankful for coaches like this Encouraging the players with the word. Trey Campbell Coach Campbell THANK YOU THANK YOU , for being the example these boys need and speaking truth and light into these boys life’s,” she wrote.

The way I see it, we got 2 options. Lower in our chair or stand up and speak out!! I stand with brave coaches like Coach Trey Campbell & Coach @TonyDungy – Bible Faith grows strong young people! Prayer changes things!! We need God in America!🇺🇸@clarksvillenow @WKRN #LetUsPray https://t.co/CoNz605F4l — TRES Wittum for TN-7 TNGOP (@Tennessee_TRES) September 9, 2025

Campbell, a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and a school resource officer, was placed on leave, according to the Daily Wire.

In a statement, Sheriff John Fuson said, “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office firmly stands behind any citizen who chooses to lawfully exercise their constitutional rights. This includes our employees,” according to Clarksville Now.

“As a man of faith, I was equally concerned about the initial information regarding this and how it appeared to have been handled. With that, I also acknowledge that there are always two sides to consider. The incident involving Coach Campbell, in his capacity as a volunteer assistant coach with Northwest High School is being reviewed by CMCSS,” Fuson said.



“With school safety being a top priority, I spoke with Deputy Campbell this morning regarding this. Given the level of attention that this has and will continue to receive, I felt it would be best to allow Deputy Campbell a couple of paid days off to process all of this. This is to help ensure that upon his return, he could continue his SRO duties without distraction. This will also allow CMCSS to complete its review,” he added.

“Once the CMCSS review is complete, we will move forward in the most positive direction for our agency,” Fuson said.

