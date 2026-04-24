Tennessee Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Deadly Force to Protect Property

Tennessee could be getting tougher on criminals who target other people’s property — a whole lot tougher.

The state’s House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that allows deadly force to be used to protect property from thieves, vandals, and arsonists, according to WSMV-TV in Nashville.

With the Tennessee Senate approving the measure on Tuesday, the bill’s fate is in the hands of Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

READ NOW: Tennessee Republicans Pass Bill Allowing Lethal Force for Protection of Property — Republicans in Tennessee’s House and Senate passed legislation this week allowing the use of lethal force to protect…https://t.co/aU2toWppKf — Top News by CPAC (@TopNewsbyCPAC) April 24, 2026

During debate on the last day of the legislative session, state Rep. Kip Capley, the Republican who sponsored the measure, said it put power to fight crime where it belongs — in the hands of potential victims.

“At its core, it asks a simple question: ‘Do we trust law-abiding citizens or do we side with the criminals that prey upon them?’” he said during the House debate, according to WSMV.

“Because right now, under current law, if someone is breaking into your property, if they’re stealing from you, if they’re destroying what you’ve worked your entire life to build, you’re expected to wait. You’re expected to hesitate. You’re expected to second-guess and take a calculated look at defending what’s yours,” he continued.

“HB 1802 simply says, ‘If someone is destroying your property, that you can use lethal force to protect it.’”

Tennessee just passed strong legislation authorizing LETHAL FORCE when criminals storm your property and start unleashing chaos. This is exactly the kind of common sense self defense law America needs. It should be FEDERAL LAW, not just one state. Your home is your castle… — American Alpha (@AmericanAlphaX) April 24, 2026

Tennessee Republicans Pass Bill Allowing Lethal Force for Protection of Property This should be the case for every US household. Every American should be able yo use deadly force to protect their family and property. This is a great deterrent against home invasions and… pic.twitter.com/rf9rYp8ffp — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) April 24, 2026

Tennessee seems to be getting better like Florida. Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing deadly force to defend property https://t.co/expaJmTvoP — American as Trump (@JoshuaBradner) April 24, 2026

Democrats in the legislature, like Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis, a gun control advocate whose antics border on showboating, criticized the bill as allowing Tennesseans to kill for the sake of their property, according to WKRN-TV in Nashville.

Republican state Rep. Greg Martin argued the bill would allow for retaliation that far outweighed the crime.

“The Good Book says that it’s an eye for an eye and tooth for a tooth, and what that really is given to humanity for is to restrain us from going after someone in a greater way than they have harmed us,” Martin said during debate, according to WKRN.

“My concern is, Representative Capley, what I’m hearing you say is that if someone is stealing from you — not harming you in the sense that they’re going to kill you — but if they’re stealing from you or your property or maybe they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, then you could do something more than an eye for an eye or a tooth for a tooth.”

Whether the governor signs the bill remains to be seen, but as the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action noted on Thursday, Lee has signed two firearm-friendly bills this year: One forbidding landlords from imposing lease restrictions against tenants’ firearms and ammunition, and the other authorizing public schools to offer hunting education classes.

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