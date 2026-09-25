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An agent with Homeland Security Investigations is pictured in a September 2025 file photo in Washington, D.C.
An agent with Homeland Security Investigations is pictured in a September 2025 file photo in Washington, D.C. HSI spearheaded an investigation of a Knoxville, Tennessee, man who was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making interstate threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

Tennessee Man, 68, Charged with Threatening to Kill ICE Agents on Left-Wing Social Media Platform

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 25, 2026 at 2:25pm
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A Tennessee man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he used the Bluesky social media platform to threaten Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, including language that called for them to be injured and killed.

A grand jury in the Eastern District of Tennessee, meeting in Knoxville, returned the indictment on Sept. 16, following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The two-count case charges David Kerr, 68, with making interstate threats — charges that could mean up to a decade in prison.


According to the release, one of Kerr’s Bluesky posts, dated June 4, 2025, declared it is “time to bear spray ICE.”

Another, published Oct. 7, 2025, urged “kill the ICE military police.”

Bluesky has become a gathering place for users who left X and lean heavily left on immigration and law enforcement issues.

Bluesky originated in 2019 as an internal project within the company then known as Twitter before splitting off as an independent company in 2021.

Bluesky claims to emphasize user-controlled moderation, allowing individuals to subscribe to custom safety labels and independent community-run moderation feeds.

However, the company claims it maintains a core safety team responsible for enforcing its terms of service, which strictly prohibit explicit threats of violence, illegal acts, and targeted harassment.


Kerr pleaded innocent during an appearance Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday, the DOJ release states.

Related:
Previously Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Horrific Crimes Against Louisiana Child

The judge and prosecutors set trial for Nov. 24, 2026. Each count carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In addition to prison and fines, Kerr faces supervised release of up to three years on each count.



 

In a Department of Homeland Security news release, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin denounced the behavior Kerr is charged with.

“This man publicly and shamelessly threatened the brave men and women of ICE on social media, calling for them to be injured and killed,” he said.

“Anyone who threatens federal law enforcement will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Mullin also called for an end to an atmosphere that fosters threats in the first place.

“This violent rhetoric against our law enforcement must stop,” he said.

“DHS is calling on sanctuary politicians and their mouthpieces in the mainstream media to stop encouraging this hateful language before any more ICE officers are hurt, or worse, in the line of duty.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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