Tennessee Mom Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Grown Man She Found Under Teen Daughter's Bed

A Memphis woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man she said was found under her daughter’s bed.

Kendra Scott is also charged with employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to WREG-TV. She is currently behind bars with bail set at $100,000.

Police said they responded to Scott’s house Friday to find Rodderius Morton dead near the front porch with a gunshot wound in the back of his head, according to WREG-TV.

Scott later told police that she “saw a dude under my kids’ bed, and I did what I had to do.”

An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in the 3000 block of Travis Road. Kendra Scott, 36, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. This arrest contributes to MPD’s 82% homicide clearance rate… pic.twitter.com/qto6P1gbbX — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 16, 2026

Police said a neighbor who witnessed the shooting claimed that after the man was shot dead, Scott was standing outside the house holding a gun.

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“I shot him, I shot him,” the witness claimed Scott said.

A juvenile in the house told police Morton was invited into the house and arrived at about 1 a.m. through the back door.

Police said the juvenile told them that Scott called out “Who’s at my house?” when she arrived home at about 1:30 a.m.

The juvenile alleged she was afraid, noting Scott was armed and alleging that Scott had told her, “if I see a boy in the house, then I will put a hole in his a**.”

Scott eventually found Morton under a bed in the juvenile’s room, police said.

An argument between Scott and Morton ensued, police were told, with Scott allegedly saying, “Get out of my house, b****!”

Memphis mother charged with first degree murder for shooting a man under her daughter’s bed. Kendra Scott (36) shot the man she found under her daughter’s bed in the back of the head on the morning of July 16. She told police she found the man and ‘did what she had to do’.… pic.twitter.com/hIbuQMpyOp — Rose (@901Lulu) July 18, 2026

The juvenile said she heard a gunshot once Scott and Morton were on the porch.

Morton was 20 years old, according to WKRC-TV.

In a statement, Scott’s attorney, Blake Ballin, said the incident “started with the worst nightmare of any parent” and claimed that the juvenile involved was a 13-year-old girl, according to People.

“One of the key questions in this case will be whether anyone could act rationally in this circumstance,” Ballin said.

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