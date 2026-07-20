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A crime scene in a city at night with blue and red police lights.
A crime scene in a city at night with blue and red police lights. (Ajax9 / Getty Images)

Tennessee Mom Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Grown Man She Found Under Teen Daughter's Bed

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2026 at 11:35am
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A Memphis woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man she said was found under her daughter’s bed.

Kendra Scott is also charged with employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to WREG-TV. She is currently behind bars with bail set at $100,000.

Police said they responded to Scott’s house Friday to find Rodderius Morton dead near the front porch with a gunshot wound in the back of his head, according to WREG-TV.

Scott later told police that she “saw a dude under my kids’ bed, and I did what I had to do.”

Police said a neighbor who witnessed the shooting claimed that after the man was shot dead, Scott was standing outside the house holding a gun.

Is this an appropriate charge given the circumstances?

“I shot him, I shot him,” the witness claimed Scott said.

A juvenile in the house told police Morton was invited into the house and arrived at about 1 a.m. through the back door.

Police said the juvenile told them that Scott called out “Who’s at my house?” when she arrived home at about 1:30 a.m.

The juvenile alleged she was afraid, noting Scott was armed and alleging that Scott had told her, “if I see a boy in the house, then I will put a hole in his a**.”

Scott eventually found Morton under a bed in the juvenile’s room, police said.

Related:
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An argument between Scott and Morton ensued, police were told, with Scott allegedly saying, “Get out of my house, b****!”

The juvenile said she heard a gunshot once Scott and Morton were on the porch.

Morton was 20 years old, according to WKRC-TV.

In a statement, Scott’s attorney, Blake Ballin, said the incident “started with the worst nightmare of any parent” and claimed that the juvenile involved was a 13-year-old girl, according to People.

“One of the key questions in this case will be whether anyone could act rationally in this circumstance,” Ballin said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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