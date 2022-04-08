Share
Sports
News
Boris Becker appears outside Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday, left, and holds the Wimbledon trophy aloft on July 7, 1985, when he was 17, right.
Boris Becker appears outside Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday, left, and holds the Wimbledon trophy aloft on July 7, 1985, when he was 17, right. (Alberto Pezzali / AP; Bob Dear / AP)

Tennis Great Faces Up to 7 Years in Jail After Being Found Guilty

 By The Associated Press  April 8, 2022 at 7:35am
Share

Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty on Friday of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

The German star was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

Becker also was convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $895,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Trending:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan to Charter Buses of Illegal Aliens to Washington, DC

He was acquitted on 20 other counts, including charges that he failed to hand over his many awards, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied all the charges, saying he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets — even offering up his wedding ring — and had acted on expert advice.

Becker’s bankruptcy stemmed from a $5 million loan from a private bank in 2013, as well as about $1.6 million borrowed from a British businessman the year after, according to testimony at the trial.

During the trial Becker, 54, said his $50 million career earnings had been swallowed up by payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts when he lost large chunks of his income after retirement.

The former tennis star said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments,” including a house in Wimbledon that cost $28,800 in rent each month.

But he said bad publicity had damaged “brand Becker,” making it hard for him to earn enough to pay off his debts.

“[It is] very difficult when you are bankrupt and in the headlines every week for it,” he told the jury. “[It is] very difficult to make a lot of money with my name.”

Related:
UK Iron Curtain? Sports Minister Pushes Fascist Plan to Crack Down on Russians

Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Tennis Great Faces Up to 7 Years in Jail After Being Found Guilty
Top Scientists Stunned by New Discovery: 'Something Fundamental in Our Understanding of Nature Is Wrong'
Judge Acquits Jan. 6 Defendant After Video Shows Police Allowing Him Into Capitol
Judge Makes Final Decision on Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Trial
Former US Women's Soccer Star Arrested on Child Abuse and Other Charges
See more...

Conversation