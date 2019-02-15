Tens of Thousands of UK Students Ditch Class in the Name of Climate Change

Tens of thousands of students across the United Kingdom are following the advice of a 16-year-old Swedish activist and skipping school to demand their government declare a “climate emergency.”

“I’ve come here to demand that the government address climate change as the crisis and the emergency that it is,” one U.K. student told Sky News Friday.

“Hey ho, hey ho, fossil fuels have got to go,” picketing students chanted on the sidewalk, according to a video posted on Twitter by the group Christian Climate Action.

Walkouts are planned by students at 50 schools as part of the “Youth Strike 4 Climate” movement, Sky News reported.

Students are demanding the U.K. government declare a “climate emergency” and also lower the voting age to 16.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: The Media Won’t Tell This Transgender Veteran’s Story

Student protesters also want the government to completely overhaul school curriculum so that global warming and environmentalism are the core of what is taught.

“We’re running out of time for meaningful change and that’s why we’re seeing young people around the world rising up to hold their governments to account on their dismal climate records,” Anna Taylor, a student climate activist and organizer, told The Guardian.

Walkouts are inspired by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, who says she’s been out of school on strike for 26 weeks outside Swedish parliament. Thunberg wants the government to do more against global warming.

Do you think these students should be skipping school? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Thunberg, who describes herself on Twitter as a “16 year old climate activist with Asperger,” gained international attention at the United Nations climate summit in December where she called for action.

“We can’t save the world by playing by the rules,” Thunberg said at the U.N. summit. “We have come here to let them know that change is coming whether they like it or not. The people will rise to the challenge.”

Tens of thousands of students in Belgium and Germany ditched school in January to protest global warming in solidarity with Thunberg.

That movement has now spread to the U.K. and is being encouraged by politicians, environmental groups and some climate scientists.

RELATED: Middle Eastern Powerhouse Signs $1.3 Billion in Weapons Deals

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office criticized the walkouts. The strikes “increases teachers’ workloads and wastes lesson time that teachers have carefully prepared for,” May’s spokesman said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.