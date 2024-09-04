Tension Between Trump and Joe Rogan? 45 Finally Speaks Out on Potential Election-Changing Move

Fans of former President Donald Trump and popular podcaster Joe Rogan might be hoping for a meeting of the minds between the two.

But judging by a Trump interview released to social media on Tuesday, those fans could be waiting a long time.

In fact, Trump said Rogan hasn’t invited him, and he didn’t seem to be expecting an invitation anytime soon.

Trump’s statement came in an interview on the “Lex Fridman Podcast,” which has been a platform for luminaries from the left and right, like Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Host Lex Fridman noted that there appeared to be “tension” between Trump and Rogan after Rogan spoke positively last month about then-independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a Truth Social social media post on Aug. 9, Trump mused, “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024.”

But in his response to Fridman, Trump downplayed any talk of tension.

The interview is below. The Rogan segment starts about the 27:15 mark:

Fridman, who said he counts Rogan as a friend, said he thought that Trump’s post was “a bit unfair” and that he would love to see Trump sit for a visit on Rogan’s podcast.

“I don’t think there was any tension,” Trump said. “I’ve always like him, but I don’t know him.”

He said he only sees Rogan at Ultimate Fighting Championship events, “and I shake his hand.”

There’s little doubt a Trump-Rogan podcast interview would be a momentous occasion — for both the men involved, as well as all inquiring Americans.

For Trump, it would be an outreach to the independent minded but reachable voters he needs that would probably equal or surpass the endorsement he received from RFK Jr. on Aug. 23.

For Rogan, it would be a break from his own statement to Fridman, reported by Newsweek in July 2022, that he was not interested in helping Trump.

.@joerogan (2022): “By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, — I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him … I’m not interested in helping him.” Joe Rogan could have had Trump on and… pic.twitter.com/wCa7tFXAjk — KrimsonNews (@KrimsonNews) May 16, 2024

In his talk with Fridman, Trump said he hadn’t been asked to be on Rogan’s podcast and wouldn’t be the first one to make the move.

“I think he’s good at what he does, but I don’t know if I’d be on his podcast.

“I guess I’d do it, but I haven’t been asked, and I’m not asking them, you know? I’m not asking anybody.”

The potential for a Trump-Rogan interview — however remote — definitely got attention.

Great job Lex! Now it’s your turn, @joerogan. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2024

“Great job Lex,” conservative commentator Nick Sorter wrote on X.

“Now it’s your turn, @joerogan.”

