Commentary

Tension Between Trump and Joe Rogan? 45 Finally Speaks Out on Potential Election-Changing Move

 By Joe Saunders  September 4, 2024 at 9:14am
Fans of former President Donald Trump and popular podcaster Joe Rogan might be hoping for a meeting of the minds between the two.

But judging by a Trump interview released to social media on Tuesday, those fans could be waiting a long time.

In fact, Trump said Rogan hasn’t invited him, and he didn’t seem to be expecting an invitation anytime soon.

Trump’s statement came in an interview on the “Lex Fridman Podcast,” which has been a platform for luminaries from the left and right, like Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Host Lex Fridman noted that there appeared to be “tension” between Trump and Rogan after Rogan spoke positively last month about then-independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump to Address Same NY Econ Group JFK Pitched His Tax-Cut Plan to in 60s, As Harris Proposes Tax Increases

In a Truth Social social media post on Aug. 9, Trump mused, “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024.”

But in his response to Fridman, Trump downplayed any talk of tension.

The interview is below. The Rogan segment starts about the 27:15 mark:

Fridman, who said he counts Rogan as a friend, said he thought that Trump’s post was “a bit unfair” and that he would love to see Trump sit for a visit on Rogan’s podcast.

“I don’t think there was any tension,” Trump said. “I’ve always like him, but I don’t know him.”

He said he only sees Rogan at Ultimate Fighting Championship events, “and I shake his hand.”

There’s little doubt a Trump-Rogan podcast interview would be a momentous occasion — for both the men involved, as well as all inquiring Americans.

Should Joe Rogan interview Donald Trump?

For Trump, it would be an outreach to the independent minded but reachable voters he needs that would probably equal or surpass the endorsement he received from RFK Jr. on Aug. 23.

For Rogan, it would be a break from his own statement to Fridman, reported by Newsweek in July 2022, that he was not interested in helping Trump.

In his talk with Fridman, Trump said he hadn’t been asked to be on Rogan’s podcast and wouldn’t be the first one to make the move.

“I think he’s good at what he does, but I don’t know if I’d be on his podcast.

“I guess I’d do it, but I haven’t been asked, and I’m not asking them, you know? I’m not asking anybody.”

The potential for a Trump-Rogan interview — however remote — definitely got attention.

“Great job Lex,” conservative commentator Nick Sorter wrote on X.

“Now it’s your turn, @joerogan.”

Truth and Accuracy

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
