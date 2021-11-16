Share
Commentary

Tensions Already Flaring in Kenosha as Protesters Begin to Gather

 By Grant Atkinson  November 16, 2021 at 2:52pm
A jury has been deliberating Tuesday regarding the fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Even as they did so, protesters outside the courthouse were attempting to threaten them into reaching a desired verdict.

According to ABC News, Rittenhouse is facing five charges, including first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide.

If he is charged on all five counts, Rittenhouse could face life in prison. His defense team argued throughout the trial that he acted in self-defense because he was being attacked when he killed two men and wounded one.

Both the defense and the prosecution have made their closing arguments, which puts the burden on the jury to decide Rittenhouse’s fate. But leftists outside the courthouse were threatening that ability.

Cori Bush Peddles Sick Lie: If Rittenhouse Is Acquitted, White Supremacists 'Can Shoot at Us'

To be clear, there is nothing inherently wrong with peacefully protesting, and that can even include some heated arguments. Some of the protests, however, devolved into threats.

In one Twitter video, people can be heard chanting, “If Kenosha don’t get it, shut it down!” The chant was led by a man in a Black Lives Matter hoodie.

The man also chants about someone receiving “seven shots in the back” in an apparent reference to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In October, the U.S. Justice Department cleared the officer who shot an armed Blake of any charges, Reuters reported.

While it is not clear exactly what the protesters mean by “shut it down,” it is impossible not to think about the actions of BLM rioters after Blake’s death in August 2020.

Looting, arson and other violence caused over $50 million in damage to the city, according to Fox News. Images from the riots showed the devastating effects on the community.

Flashback: Crowd of Kenosha Rioters Burn Building from Inside - Rittenhouse Prosecutor Thinks 'Heroes' Were in Crowd

If “shutting it down” refers to anything similar to those riots, jurors have reason to be concerned.

Threats of riots, arson and other crimes from outside forces have increasingly played a role in American court cases. This is partly thanks to Democrats who have failed to condemn such tactics.

During the trial of Derek Chauvin, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California told protesters to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin were not found guilty. This was undoubtedly a message to jurors that they would face violence if they acquitted Chauvin.

Mob justice should have no place in America, but comments like this only fuel it. As another trial with racial undertones nears a verdict, we can only hope and pray similar threats do not influence the outcome.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation

