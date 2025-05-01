Terrible Poll for Dems: After 100 Days of Media Nuking Him, Trump Would Still Beat Harris

For all their shenanigans, judicial and otherwise, the Democrat-dominated establishment has no answer for President Donald Trump.

According to an Emerson College poll released on Wednesday, the 2024 election, were it held today, would unfold almost exactly as it did on Nov. 5.

Indeed, 94 percent of Trump voters indicated that they would still vote for the president. Likewise, 93 percent of voters who chose former Vice President Kamala Harris would also make the same choice again.

In other words, after 100 days of wrangling between the Trump administration and its many domestic enemies, nothing has changed.

On one hand, from the Republican perspective, that stalemate probably qualifies as a mild disappointment.

After all, according to recent polling, the Democratic Party has sunk to an unprecedented nadir of unpopularity. Republicans, therefore, should have a historic opportunity to build a coalition that will govern for decades.

Then again, the Democrat-dominated establishment still controls nearly all major sources of information and opinion. Democratic cheerleaders in the establishment media have kept their propaganda machine humming.

Worse yet, the corrupt federal judiciary has slowed Trump’s momentum on a number of issues. At some point, the Trump administration will have no choice but to assert its full Article II authority and remind federal judges, including those on the Supreme Court, that the Constitution absolutely and unequivocally does not authorize them to interpret that document’s meaning for the other two branches of government.

On illegal immigration and deportation, however, where judges have proven most aggressive and insufferable, Trump still polled comparatively well. Emerson showed the president’s approval and disapproval ratings as roughly equal on those issues.

Oddly enough, Trump received his highest disapproval ratings in two areas where he has done some of his best work. Emerson found that 52 percent of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war. Another 51 percent disapproved of his tariff policy.

That, of course, suggests that the establishment media, not judges, has largely driven those disapproval numbers.

And it makes sense. After all, the establishment will go after Trump hardest on those two issues.

Tariffs, of course, benefit American citizens at globalists’ expense. The president has in mind not the short-term gains of stockholders but the reformation of an entire predatory system. Trade deals will restore balance and American manufacturing self-sufficiency. As tariff revenues surge, the income tax will go the way of the dodo bird. And the Washington, D.C., establishment, which has fleeced Americans for decades, will finally suffer for it.

As for Ukraine, U.S. involvement in that troubled region has always stemmed from sinister motives.

Of course, a jittery stock market always has a disproportionate influence on voters’ perceptions. Indeed, major changes, especially long overdue ones, can have voters feeling skittish and fickle.

Results, however, will make all the difference. When peace comes to Ukraine and when tariffs usher in the Golden Age, Trump will find his polling position unassailable.

Meanwhile, Democrats still have no answer. Nor will they ever face the president in another election.

Instead, as the Golden Age comes into focus for everyone, and as polls begin to reflect that focus, Democrats probably will have to tussle with Vice President J.D. Vance, whose rhetorical brilliance allows him to regularly dominate and humiliate Democratic politicians, establishment propagandists, and European plutocrats alike.

Good luck with that, Dems.

