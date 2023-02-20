Parler Share
News

Terrifying Discovery Made Near Pennsylvania Train Tracks

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2023 at 7:54am
A pipe bomb was discovered Sunday in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

The device was found behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to WTXF-TV.

A set of train tracks also runs behind the church, according to Newsweek.

The pipe bomb was about 18 inches long, according to WTXF.

Police said that a passerby found the bomb and notified authorities.

The bomb was a piece of PVC pipe with both ends capped. Police said it appeared to have black power on it.

The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad responded and closed down the road by the church.

Will there be more catastrophically derailed trains in the U.S.?

The pipe bomb was taken back to police headquarters, according to WPVI-TV.

There was no official theory as to why the pipe bomb was placed there. Two major, but differing, opinions emerged.

Newsweek noted that multiple social media posts debated a possible link or perhaps a copycat to the Ohio train derailment that led to a toxic cloud over East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

On the website Catholic Culture, it was noted that in the past three years, there have been almost 250 acts of violence at Catholic sites in America.

The Daily Wire noted that the pipe bomb’s finding came one day after David O’Connell, an auxiliary bishop of the Los Angeles Archdiocese, was shot to death.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
