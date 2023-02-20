A pipe bomb was discovered Sunday in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

The device was found behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to WTXF-TV.

A set of train tracks also runs behind the church, according to Newsweek.

The pipe bomb was about 18 inches long, according to WTXF.

🚨#UPDATE: this is on Frankford Ave near Conrail railroad tracks in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section for those who are wondering — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 19, 2023

Police said that a passerby found the bomb and notified authorities.

The bomb was a piece of PVC pipe with both ends capped. Police said it appeared to have black power on it.

The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad responded and closed down the road by the church.

The pipe bomb was taken back to police headquarters, according to WPVI-TV.

There was no official theory as to why the pipe bomb was placed there. Two major, but differing, opinions emerged.

Newsweek noted that multiple social media posts debated a possible link or perhaps a copycat to the Ohio train derailment that led to a toxic cloud over East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

“18-inch pipe bomb” found in Philadelphia, behind church, near railway track. Behind the church is the railway overpass of Pennypack Creek. If the purpose of this bomb was a derailment, it could have caused yet another environmental disaster. pic.twitter.com/vU3kLUYGZf — Michael Ferrari (@xMichaelFerrari) February 19, 2023

Can previous train derailments in past 2 weeks including the one in Ohio might be some terrorist activities?👇👇👇 https://t.co/YSi9XIGYl4 — AYDOGAN VATANDAS (@aydogan29) February 20, 2023

Nothing to see here folks, just a pipe bomb found on the railroad tracks in Philadelphia, our country’s infrastructure is totally not under attack by the foreign powers that control our government at all…https://t.co/QTIIyzImKC https://t.co/YmFsgOuRMS — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 19, 2023

An 18-inch pipe bomb was found behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Holmesburg, Philadelphia. Since the rumored & subsequent overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Catholic churches have been increasingly targeted across the U.S. https://t.co/XPEk5rNZRo — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 19, 2023

On the website Catholic Culture, it was noted that in the past three years, there have been almost 250 acts of violence at Catholic sites in America.

The Daily Wire noted that the pipe bomb’s finding came one day after David O’Connell, an auxiliary bishop of the Los Angeles Archdiocese, was shot to death.

