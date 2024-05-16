An invitation for Americans’ death. That is what our open southern border has been to those nations who hate the United States and our way of life.

This includes President Joe Biden, the Biden administration, the Democrats and every other government official who continues to allow our southern border to be invaded by illegal immigrants. The entire lot is at fault and should be held accountable for the loss and destruction our nation is enduring, both today and tomorrow, because our representation is incompetent and ineffective, except in the instances where their particular loved ones and wallets are impacted.

On May 3, the threat on American lives continued — this time on Quantico Marine Corps Base, 35 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

According to an article written by Kelly Sienkowski, a freelance reporter for the Potomac Local News, the two men arrived to the main gate of the base in a box truck and requested access.

They posed as Amazon contractors.

Unable to provide the proper credentials, officers directed the men to move the truck to a holding area for further vetting. This wasn’t exactly what either man wanted.

In their desire to access the base as they had originally intended, the driver made a sudden rush with the truck onto the base. With quick thinking, Military Police stopped them by erecting vehicle denial barriers.

In her article, Sienkowski quoted base spokesman Captain Michael Curtis who addressed the matter with the following words, “One of the military police officers noticed the driver, ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access…Quantico.”

Curtis said in the same statement as quoted in the Marine Times, “Those actions by our on-duty Police officers helped maintain the safety and security of all who live and work on Marine Corps Base Quantico.”

In other words, the MP’s acted quickly, leading the occupants to be detained and turned over to ICE.

Marine Times shared the following comment on X, “The pair drove past a holding area in Quantico, Virginia, as military police prepared to administer the standard vetting procedures.”

The pair drove past a holding area in Quantico, Virginia, as military police prepared to administer the standard vetting procedures. https://t.co/QCAGppVM6r — Military Times (@MilitaryTimes) May 14, 2024

Thank God they caught these two men because Potomac Local News sources would eventually identify one as a “Jordanian foreign national who recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.”

One of the men is on the U.S. terrorist watch list, multiple anonymous sources told Sienkowski.

Despite Sienkowski’s pressing, neither Quantico nor ICE have confirmed this information.

No thanks goes to Biden for capturing and placing the alleged terrorist in the hands that he needs to be placed.

Under the guise of asylum, hundreds of terrorists are walking over our border to harm innocent people.

Our government isn’t protecting us; they are feeding us to our enemies.

According to the New York Post, “Border Patrol has encountered at least 340 immigrants on the terrorism watch list since the mass migration began three years ago. In at least eight instances because of it, the overrun Border Patrol has accidentally released watch-listed illegal border crossers and had to frantically hunt them down.”

This fact should make the blood boil of every American, just as it should that little media attention has been placed on covering the incident by establishment media.

As much as Sienkowski has pressed to learn additional details, the incident has been seemingly swept under the rug by those involved.

No doubt this mother-turned-journalist is driven by the shared concerns of you and me.

As a parent myself, there isn’t a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t worry about my child walking to the bus stop by himself. That shouldn’t be in a nation as great as ours. Isn’t that the type of comfort all these legitimate asylum seekers are crossing the border to obtain?

The fact is, it no longer exists. So why even make the trip, at all? And yet, they just keep coming.

8.7 million of them have crossed our border since Biden took office in January 2021, according to a Feb. 27 report from PolitiFact.

When I see that number, I think to myself, 8.7 million more possibilities that something devastating could happen to our nation full of families. An open border and an administration that is less-than-enthusiastic about addressing it practically invites America’s enemies to walk into the country unhindered.

Mind you, this particular base wasn’t merely a place we house Marines.

“The installation is home to the Corps’ Combat Development Command, which is dedicated to modernizing the force, plus a smattering of Marine schools and other elements. It also hosts some activities of the FBI, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency and other federal agencies,” according to Marine Times.

The silence of it all is deafening. America’s borders are open and its enemies are more than aware that the Biden administration has no interest in guarding the nation’s sovereignty.

We’ve sailed into dangerous waters.

