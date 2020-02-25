Terrifying Video Shows How Socialist Health Care & Chinese Authorities Deal with Coronavirus Victims

Pandemic fears continued to rattle global markets Tuesday, with official statistics revealing total worldwide cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have surged to at least 80,067, CNN reported.

Accounting for nearly 97 percent of those cases, China, the known epicenter for the global outbreak, has suffered far and away the most as coronavirus begins to grip the globe — not only in terms of public health and economics but in terms of social stability as well.

From empty Shanghai metros to the citywide spraying of airborne disinfectants, the clubbing of stray animals by hazmat teams to the Chinese Communist Party’s raiding of potential virus carriers’ homes, social fallout has been dramatic throughout the massive East Asian nation.

And judging from a recently released video filmed in Henan province, forcible apprehension of suspected patients by government actors just might stand to increase in the coming weeks, as SWAT teams have begun publicly training to detain “uncooperative” carriers.

Riot shields, fishing nets, spike strips and disinfectant.

It’s a strange list of equipment for a 21st-century law enforcement operation, but it would seem that is what highly trained officers on the ground in the region are working with as the Chinese government seeks to prevent further disease transmission.

Released Monday morning by ABC News, the now widely available video shows Chinese officials have gone so far as to draw up plans for multitiered roadblocks and four-man arrest strategies in anticipation of the odd infected flight risk.

The apprehension seems, for all intents and purposes, to be a two-stage process.

First, authorities head off the fleeing patient, stopping his vehicle with tire spikes or armored police vans. Then, once the patient is forced out of the vehicle, the arrest team closes in.

Clothed in teal hazmat gear and headed up by a shield-carrying officer, the SWAT team closes in, catching the patient’s head in a fishing net and physically securing the individual.

As the potential patient is handcuffed by restraining officers, the net is removed, and video seems to reveal another officer will close in from the front and bag the individual’s face in a black head covering — though the position of other arresting officers obscures the detail.

Coronavirus is spreading all over the world with over 80,000 confirmed cases. See how the spread took over the world with our interactive slider: pic.twitter.com/MK0VwLmGfx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 25, 2020

Chinese state media releases footage of dozens of trucks spray disinfectants in the city of Luoyang amid the coronavirus outbreak. The death toll of 1,017 has surpassed that of the SARS epidemic, with all but one of the deaths occurring in China. https://t.co/hyKdXyKg21 pic.twitter.com/b0FEIXrVrr — ABC News (@ABC) February 11, 2020

Nothing says comforting like mass, militarized arrests as a national solution for global health epidemics, am I right?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

There is absolutely nothing comforting about the fact that a nation responsible for at least three major zoonotic outbreaks in the last two decades — and ruled by the iron fist of a communist regime — cannot seem to get its act together when it comes to public health.

Far less comforting, however, is the fact that, particularly in light of the Nevada Democratic caucus this weekend, the American left seems to be growing increasingly fond of leaders with a sense of nostalgia for the 20th-century revolutions and political messaging that created barmy communist dictatorships like the one we now see in China.

Boy, wouldn’t I like to live in an America where I ran the risk of a fishing net to the face from local law enforcement because my neighbor decided to sneeze in my general direction. Again, I kid.

But seriously, if videos like these don’t make the case for exactly why candidates such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his “democratic socialist” supporters should never be in the driver’s seat here in the United States, nothing does.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign team is prepping advertisements with the communist Chinese response to this outbreak as you read this.

