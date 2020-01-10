SECTIONS
News
Print

Terror Leaders Now Fleeing, in Hiding Because of Trump's Soleimani Strike: Report

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 10, 2020 at 8:17am
Print

Terrorists who sow fear are now living in fear themselves after the precision drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to a new report.

Journalist Sara Carter, writing on her website, said that terrorist leaders within Iraq are leaving the region or going into hiding for fear that they could be next. In her report, Carter quoted multiple sources she did not name, most cited as “a U.S. official.”

In her report, she quotes former CIA Station Chief Daniel Hoffman as saying that President Donald Trump’s “decapitation strike targeting general Qassem Soleimani was a seminal moment, a change in strategy for the United States.”

Carter said that soon after last Thursday’s strike that killed Soleimani, terrorists — many of whom operate with the backing of Iran — were “fleeing” or hiding.

In Trump’s speech to the nation, the president made it clear that the U.S. will not be passive in the face of terror attacks.

TRENDING: Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'

“By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists: If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people,” the president said, according to a White House media pool report.

Carter said that terrorists got the message.

Do you support President Trump's tough actions against terrorists?

“U.S. officials intercepted communications and intelligence suggesting that terrorists in the region were signaling immediate concerns over Iran’s inability to protect Soleimani from the U.S.,” she wrote.

James Carafano, a foreign policy expert at the Heritage Foundation, said terror groups hoping Iran will protect or avenge them have learned a painful lesson.

“If this is all Iran will do to avenge Soleimani no one can expect Tehran to expend a lot of capital to protect them from the Americans,” he said, according to Carter.

Hoffman said Trump made it clear “that we will deal with everyone’s proxy militia foot soldiers but we will also deal with Iranian leaders who are responsible for making the decisions that put our people and installations in harms way.”

In an Op-Ed on Fox News, national security analyst Rebecca Grant also said Trump’s attack put terrorists on notice that there is a new policy at work.

RELATED: Emissions Down: If Libs Really Care About Environment, They Should Support Trump

“The deliberate killing of Soleimani opens a new chapter and shows Trump’s willingness to use military force to put Iran’s terrorist monster machine back in its box,” she wrote. “The aim was to deter future Iranian attacks.”

Grant said some terrorists will risk the wrath of America.

“Expect more strikes on Iranian terror networks in Iraq, if necessary. U.S. forces have the ability to target and strike other Iranian terrorist kingpins in Iraq, Syria and other locations. With or without cooperation from others, U.S. forces can track them down and kill them,” she wrote.

She noted that Trump’s strategy goes beyond payback.

“President Trump authorized the killing of Soleimani not for revenge, but to start shutting down the monster of Iran’s terror network,” she wrote.

“This assassination, shocking as it is, was calculated to make America safer right now, and over the long term.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Flourishing Trump Economy Lifts More Than 6 Million Off Food Stamps
Omar, Tlaib Rage Over Potential Trump Travel Ban Expansion: 'Straight Up Racism'
Former Fighter Pilot Sen. McSally Blasts Narrative on Crashed Ukraine Plane
Bottom Half of Households Nearly 50% Richer Under Trump
Adam Schiff Faces Impeachment Fallout as Celeb Dr. Drew Mulls Primarying Him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×