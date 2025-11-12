Share
Commentary

Terrorist Yelling 'Allahu Akbar' Rams Car Into Crowd of Pedestrians; Authorities Initially Claim Motive Unknown

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 12, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

It’s an absolute mystery.

Last week, a man who was shouting “Allahu Akbar” — an infamous Islamic proclamation — rammed his car into a crowd of pedestrians on Ile d’Oléron, a French island getaway off the country’s west coast.

Thankfully, no one was killed. During what French authorities described as a “35-minute rampage,” five people were hit during incidents two villages, with two seriously injured.

The driver then “intentionally set fire to his vehicle,” the mayor of one of the villages said.

Hmm. What possibly could have happened? Don’t ask French officialdom, because you won’t get very far. Apparently, keeping from saying the obvious is what got them there in the first place, because they’ve spent the last week first denying there was any religious motivation and then attributing it to “self-radicalization.”

From the earliest archived reports from the U.K. Telegraph on Wednesday, here’s how the incidents in the villages of Dolus-d’Oléron and Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron were described:

According to local reports, the driver deliberately steered his car toward pedestrians and cyclists along a road joining two towns on the scenic island off the city of La Rochelle.

Who do you trust less?

At the time of his arrest, the suspect “shouted Allah Akbar,” Arnaud Laraize, public prosecutor in La Rochelle, said.

“However, the motive has not been confirmed and the investigation will have to determine this,” he continued…

Shortly afterwards, police found gas cylinders inside the suspect’s car, which had only partially caught fire, Le Parisien reported.

Total mystery, folks.

Now, to be fair, the individual taken into custody in the incident was apparently known to police for crimes that were not of a religious nature.

Related:
Watch: Alarming Video Shows Mamdani Ask Rally Crowd if Anyone Has Been Called a 'Terrorist' - Camera Pans and Shows Raised Hands Everywhere, Including on Stage

“He is someone who is known, particularly to the police, for behavior that is not entirely normal, and for alcohol-related problems,” Christophe Sueur, mayor of Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron, said of the incident.

However, that’s really stretching the concept of “to be fair” to the point of breaking. A man commits a crime very consistent with a terrorist attack screaming a phrase universally associated with terror attacks, with explosives in his car not inconsistent with an attempt at a mass-casualty terrorist attack, and everyone’s first instinct is, “Well, c’mon, messieurs, maybe the guy had a few too many glasses of wine with breakfast, non?”

And — wouldn’t you know it? — officials were forced to admit the obvious by Friday, when French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed it was a terror attack. But, he insisted it was a case of “self-radicalization,” according to Reuters.

“Based on a number of factors that exist with this individual, and the fact that he actually shouted ‘Allahu Akbar,’ there are religious references in his case that are quite clear and quite explicit,” he said, adding that there were “explicit religious references” to said “self-radicalization” at his home.

And yet, everyone still was in nothing-to-see-here mode. From the Reuters article:

Nuñez added, however, that it was not clear at this stage if Wednesday’s attack, which injured five people on Oleron island off France’s Atlantic coast had explicitly religious motives. [Emphasis ours]

Arnaud Laraize, prosecutor for the La Rochelle region, added there was no evidence of links between the suspect and Islamist militant groups, although France’s PNAT national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office was monitoring the matter.

Laraize said the man, who is in police custody, had told investigators he had recently converted to Islam[Emphasis ours]

So it’s clear that there were religious references, but not that the attack “had explicitly religious motives,” even though the man told investigators of his recent conversion to the religion he was explicitly referencing when he carried out the attack. That verbal and reportorial prestidigitation is almost impressive enough that you’re not even mad, just impressed. Almost impressive enough.

The fact is that we’ve seen this all too many times in the West: First there’s no motive, then we have a potential motive, but we’re not quite sure if it’s explicitly related to to the motive we all know it is, then the person is crazy, then by the time anyone gets around to a trial and answering the questions that could have been answered the day of the crime, it’s been months already, and why are you still asking these questions, Islamophobe?

And they wonder why we don’t trust them when this is yet another example of how the media and the government cooperate to peddle obvious lies in the name of wokeness.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Naked Madman Chases Terrified Woman from Her Home, But Then 79-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Shows up to Deliver Deadly Justice
Dems Try to Add Last-Minute Poison Pill to Spending Package; Does This Mean Another Shutdown Is in Our Future?
Former Token WaPo RINO Gets Roasted for Loony Take: Dems Betrayed SNAP Recipients By Reopening Gov't to Feed Them
Terrorist Yelling 'Allahu Akbar' Rams Car Into Crowd of Pedestrians; Authorities Initially Claim Motive Unknown
Video: Blood Pours from Trump Supporter's Face After Violent Antifa Descends on TPUSA Event at Berkeley
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation