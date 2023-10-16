Man’s best friend is on the job again — fighting and even dying alongside Israelis at a time when much of the world media and elite organizations seem against them.

In the fighting last week since the Oct. 7 massive attack on southern Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, dogs have been used to locate hostages and track down terrorists, according to reports.

A hero dog named “Charlie” tracked down a senior Hamas leader and “initiated contact,” which, we hope, means he took a good chunk out of him, before Israeli soldiers were able to come in and apprehend him, according to Fox News.

“Naro,” another of the canines used by the IDF, was killed in battle after he revealed the location of a Hamas ambush on Israeli forces.

Thanks to Naro’s vigilance, the Israeli soldiers had enough warning to neutralize the ambush. Sadly, Naro died in the fighting. Israeli soldiers located his body and sent him back for buria, according to Fox.

The IDF: Several military dogs from the Oketz Unit have played critical roles in locating and attacking terrorists over the past week, including rescuing hostages. Some have fallen in battle. They have been returned from the front and buried with honors. pic.twitter.com/2T1POx4CzI — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) October 14, 2023

Helmet cam footage of the IDF elite K9 unit Oketz, rescuing Israeli civilians from kibbutzim surrounding Gaza while under fire from terrorists. pic.twitter.com/JcjXnkxNhy — Char (@cqc_coffee_guns) October 15, 2023

After hours locked in the shelter throughout the Hamas massacre, our special unit “Oketz” delivered the news to this mother and son that they’re safe. pic.twitter.com/aByAejb0ia — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023



According to Fox, dogs from IDF’s K9 unit “Oketz” — which means “sting” in Hebrew — also helped rescue about 200 civilians and kill 10 Hamas terrorists at another kibbutz near the Gaza border.

Oketz was established in 1974 after a wave of terrorist attacks, according to the IDF website. It specializes in counter-terrorism, search and rescue, and various field missions. Operating nationwide, soldiers undergo rigorous selection and training before joining. ‘

Each dog has a specialty, such as attack, search and rescue, or detecting explosives.

Initially made up of only 11 soldiers, Oketz operated secretly until 1988, when it was publicly revealed after a mission in Lebanon, according to the IDF.

The bond between soldiers and their assigned dogs is crucial, a significant aspect of the unit’s dynamics and effectiveness, the website states.

These highly trained and loyal dogs are now getting ready to enter the Gaza Strip with their assigned trainers, Fox reported, citing the Israel Defense Forces Spokesman’s Unit.

“The mission is to neutralize all the terrorists we confront in the field,” an Oketz commander said, Fox reported. “We are ready, we are strong, we are united, and we are going to win.”

The sheer viciousness of the Hamas attack — with wanton slaughter of civilians, rape and the murder of babies showed humanity at its worst.

But the IDF is fighting back, with man’s best friend at its best.

