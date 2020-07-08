We often see celebrities apologize and retract statements whenever they step out of line with the far-left woke mob.

Terry Crews isn’t one of those celebrities.

On Saturday, the actor, comedian and devout Christian doubled down on previous statements he had made questioning the Black Lives Matter movement, saying he has decided “to die on this hill.”

“Are all white people bad? No,” Crews said on Twitter. “Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality – I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race creed or ideology.

“Given the number of threats against this decision – I also decided to die on this hill.”

TRENDING: BLM Leader Exposed: Called Whites 'Sub-Human,' Genetically Defective; Said Blacks Are Superhumans

Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

The May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and subsequent protests helped spread the Black Lives Matter movement into mainstream culture.

Since early June, Crews has voiced his skepticism of the movement’s intentions, to the dismay of many on the left.

Is Terry Crews right about the BLM movement? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (613 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In one of his first tweets on the subject, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star decried the notion of condemning all white people as a form of “black supremacy.”

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” Crews wrote June 7.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

The next day, he responded to his many detractors from the black community.

RELATED: Kanye West Clarifies 2020 Plans: 'To Say That the Black Vote Is Democratic Is a Form of Racism'

“Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremacist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not,” Crews wrote.

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

In an additional tweet on June 30, the actor shared how his Christian faith informs his criticism of Black Lives Matter.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter,” he wrote.

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

Crew feels as though certain groups are left out of the Black Lives Matter movement.

During a Monday night interview with CNN host Don Lemon, Crews voiced those concerns.

“Other black people who are talking about working with other whites and other races, they’re being viewed as sellouts or called ‘Uncle Toms.’ You start to understand that you are now being controlled. You’re not being treated as loved. You’re actually being controlled. Someone wants to control the narrative,” he said.

The actor also pointed out that the movement displays a startling lack of outrage when it comes to the prevalence of black on black crime.

Lemon responded by making it clear that the Black Lives Matter movement is not about “all black lives.”

“The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was started about police brutality,” the CNN host said. “If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities including black communities, then start that movement with that name.

“But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about.”

Unlike most of the Hollywood elite, Terry Crews is firm in his belief that all lives matter, no matter the person’s race, creed or ideology.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.