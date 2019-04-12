Terry Looper, Texon CEO, Sits Down With Shaun Hair

In an interview with Shaun Hair, Texon CEO, Terry Looper discusses how a surprising moment of despair came over him when he was at the top of his game — at least by the world’s standards. Looper explains how God used that experience to change his life forever. That transformative experience is what gave birth to Looper’s new book, “Sacred Pace: Four Steps to Hearing from God and Aligning Yourself to His Will.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.