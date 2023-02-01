Parler Share
Tesla Driver's 'Reign of Terror' Comes to an End After He Was Seen Smashing Passing Cars with Metal Pipe: DA

 By Richard Moorhead  February 1, 2023 at 2:49pm
An alleged serial road rage motorist is facing consequences in Los Angeles County.

Nathaniel Radimak is facing four felony charges of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal threats, according to a Tuesday news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also is being charged with felony vandalism.

Radimak’s charges are connected to a series of road rage attacks in which a man exited a Tesla and struck motorists’ cars with an metal rod — in some cases attacking them.

“The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said of the attacks.

“Motorists in Los Angeles shouldn’t have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway.”

Is road rage becoming more common?

“Our office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to determine if this person has committed similar acts against people in Los Angeles County and elsewhere.”

In one roadside attack, a man that prosecutors assert is Radimak exited his Tesla and viciously attacked a recording driver’s car with a pipe, according to KABC-TV.

The serial road rager, who prosecutors identify as Radimak, was given the nickname “Tesla Terrorizer” by community members familiar with his conduct.

Radimak already has a pending case for a similar road page incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He’s also facing a felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in that earlier case, with authorities claiming they found steroids in his vehicle.

Radimak has plead not guilty.

He’s being held on a $5.1 million bond after his arrest by the California Highway Police, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors are seeking his continued detention due to him being a flight risk with a significant criminal history, as well as a threat to the community.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




