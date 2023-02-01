Tesla Driver's 'Reign of Terror' Comes to an End After He Was Seen Smashing Passing Cars with Metal Pipe: DA

An alleged serial road rage motorist is facing consequences in Los Angeles County.

Nathaniel Radimak is facing four felony charges of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal threats, according to a Tuesday news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also is being charged with felony vandalism.

Radimak’s charges are connected to a series of road rage attacks in which a man exited a Tesla and struck motorists’ cars with an metal rod — in some cases attacking them.

update: LE have identified and arrested the nicknamed “Tesla Terrorizer” who was assaulting mostly women around the SoCal area. Nathaniel Walter Radimak is being held on 5.1 million $ bond. Lol. Let’s see him bail out of that one! https://t.co/aEd2AKS2y7 pic.twitter.com/Ic3kHAvGTW — LADiE (@LadieLabrys) January 30, 2023

“The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said of the attacks.

“Motorists in Los Angeles shouldn’t have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway.”

“Our office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to determine if this person has committed similar acts against people in Los Angeles County and elsewhere.”

In one roadside attack, a man that prosecutors assert is Radimak exited his Tesla and viciously attacked a recording driver’s car with a pipe, according to KABC-TV.

California Highway Patrol arrests Nathaniel Radimak accused of being the guy seen on dashcam and cell phone video around SoCal in recent weeks jumping out of his Tesla Model X and attacking other drivers in traffic, over and over again. Model X seized. Photo credit: @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/a2ALRmX3t6 — Alex Stone (@astoneabcnews) January 30, 2023

The serial road rager, who prosecutors identify as Radimak, was given the nickname “Tesla Terrorizer” by community members familiar with his conduct.

‘Tesla Terrorizer’ who targeted ‘women and the men who came to their aid’ arrested https://t.co/ieruAUpwjk via @americanwire_ — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) January 31, 2023

Radimak already has a pending case for a similar road page incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He’s also facing a felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in that earlier case, with authorities claiming they found steroids in his vehicle.

Radimak has plead not guilty.

He’s being held on a $5.1 million bond after his arrest by the California Highway Police, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors are seeking his continued detention due to him being a flight risk with a significant criminal history, as well as a threat to the community.

