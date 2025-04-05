Tesla Owner Takes Punishment of Vandal Into His Own Hands and It Might Just Be Worse Than Jail

What’s worse than jail for vandalizing a Tesla, probably for reasons that outside observers can reasonably guess at?

Well, how about paying $1 million for it?

Because, if Jeff Nguyen has his way, that’s exactly what the man who vandalized his Model X will be on the hook for.

You may remember Nguyen as the man whose vehicle was keyed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport last month.

This isn’t exactly a bright thing for anyone to do, since the Tesla has cameras that’ll record anyone who decides to participate, criminally, in the so-called “Tesla Takedown” movement, which aims to menace both Tesla dealerships and owners because people’s feels got the hurts when Elon went for Trump.

On March 22, Rafael Humberto Hernandez of Frisco, Texas, was booked into Tarrant County jail. Thanks to what’s apparently a video of him giving the vehicle what court documents call a “deep engraving or indentation,” the internet managed to track him down.

TERROR SUSPECT: Anti-Tesla attack at DFW terminal A17 level 5 parking garage 4:16 pm on March 13. Do you know him? Contact FBI at 972-559-5000. pic.twitter.com/IHv75QSrcW — @amuse (@amuse) March 18, 2025

He’s now facing a felony charge of criminal mischief which, if he’s found guilty, would possibly result in between 180 days to 2 years in the clink. Fines could be up to $10,000.

“The power of the internet is definitely real,” Nguyen said via Facebook.

“The individual responsible for keying my car at the airport has been identified, and that information is now in the hands of law enforcement.”

And Nguyen is going beyond that, suing Hernandez for $1 million in property damage, emotional distress, mental anguish, and legal costs, according to a March 29 Dallas Morning News report.

In the suit, Nguyen said that the incident, its publicity, and similar incidents has made him a “target and victim of continued harassment and intimidation.”

“Steven Schulte, an attorney with the Nachawati Legal Group in Dallas representing the Tesla owner, said Trump Jr.’s post about the incident triggered backlash against his client, aggravated by political unrest,” the Morning News reported. “His client’s purchase of the Tesla was not political, he said.”

Schulte defended the $1 million in damages sought, noting that the suit would act as a punitive deterrent.

“My client has been a Tesla owner for a number of years, and he likes the car. He’s a car enthusiast,” Schulte said.

“No one in the United States should ever be targeted simply because they own a certain type of vehicle,” he added.

The article noted, “Schulte says the final number will be up to a jury and part of the reason for the suit is to deter more of these sorts of incidents from happening.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to handle Tesla vandalism. There’s another way, which is to make them virally infamous along with their apparent crimes — the way the victim of one keying in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, did with 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh, who was confronted by the man whose vehicle he allegedly carved a swastika into:

JUST IN: 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh busted for allegedly carving a swastika on a Tesla outside of Planet Fitness in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The anti-Semite was seen sneaking around the car, not realizing it was recording him the whole time. According to what appears to be… pic.twitter.com/kbcXR8FhVY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2025

NEW: Man confronted after drawing a swastika on a Tesla, tries offering the man “free service” through his car service company. How kind of him! The man appears to be 55-year-old Chadd Ritenbaugh who was busted last week for allegedly carving a swastika on a Tesla in Bucks… pic.twitter.com/38kPcMAslB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2025

Whether it’s good old-fashioned litigation or innovative viral infamy, it’s becoming increasingly clear that something needs to be done beyond arrests; apparently, not even the law can deter people who are dense enough to vandalize cars that are recording you all the time.

If jail wasn’t enough to shoo folks like Mr. Hernandez off (allegedly, of course), then how about something that’s worse than jail: a $1 million ball-and-chain to carry around for the rest of your days?

