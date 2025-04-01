Tesla Protester, 70, Arrested for Felony Battery with Deadly Weapon After Counterprotester Ends Up in Hospital

In another reminder that “liberalism is a mental disorder” that has no age limits, an Idaho senior citizen has been charged with felony battery after mowing down a pro-Trump counter-protester at an anti-Elon Musk protest.

Christopher Talbot, 70, made “an obscene gesture” at a 49-year-old victim before hitting him with his car on Saturday, the Meridian Police Department said in a statement, per the Idaho Statesman.

“Reports indicate the victim had been driving a truck with pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot struck him with his car,” police said.

“The victim drove himself to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.”

At the time, around 30 left-wing agitators had gathered at an Idaho Tesla dealership to protest Musk. Meanwhile, 200 “counterprotesters” arrived to support Musk.

Talbot was arrested, charged with aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon or instrument, and booked at a county jail.

“The Meridian Police Department reminds people to respect everyone’s right to protest and express their 1st Amendment Rights without resorting to violence,” police said.

🚨70-year-old Elon Musk hater Christopher Talbot was arrested in Idaho for using his car to strike counter-protesters. Why are Democrats so violent? pic.twitter.com/f5lGE6Qq6M — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 30, 2025

What’s telling is that there’s no age limit to the bone-headed savagery that permeates today’s deranged left.

As we saw this weekend, the left’s senior citizens are just as emotionally incontinent and violent as their youth.

During the past few weeks, there have been dozens of acts of vandalism targeting Tesla cars, dealerships, and charging stations across the nation after Musk — who’s head of the Department of Government Efficiency — took sweeping measures to streamline the bloated federal government.

In addition to malicious property damage, there have been alarming acts of domestic terrorism, such as firebombing Tesla dealerships.

It’s typical that instead of protesting the unvetted armies of illegal aliens invading the nation, leftists are protesting the Trump administration for trying to eradicate government abuse of their tax dollars.

ANOTHER Tesla vandalism “So this is how I found my car today, unbelievable. — and I’m just an innocent bystander” Democrats put us through HELL when Joe Biden was in office and conservatives never acted like this. This is sick. Liberals are unhinged. pic.twitter.com/p2L2XCyOn2 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 24, 2025

We caught a live one!

Loser was tracked down and had to try to defend his obnoxious ideologies that led him to keying a #tesla.

This life has consequences.

Share/repost/send to friends and families.

This. Is. Not. Ok. @elonmusk #AprilFoolsDay #not pic.twitter.com/Fk0e1xNpue — Tesla Vandalism Catcher (@Xaitonium) March 31, 2025

🚨Another Tesla Model Y targeted by vandals, with over $3,000 in damages this time. SHARE so we can make this Karen famous! pic.twitter.com/Stb5mcN3fx — BigDog IFB (@MagaForce25537) March 27, 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen, we got ‘em!

Imagine “rolling” out of bed and thinking this was a good idea. 😂🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/OAzZXsxdbn — Tesla Vandalism Catcher (@Xaitonium) March 27, 2025



Musk blamed the “far left” for stoking the violence with absurd “lies and propaganda” simply because DOGE is trying to cut down on government waste.

“The real problem is not the people. It’s not, like, the crazy guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership,” Musk told Fox News last Thursday.

“It’s the people pushing the propaganda that cause that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here.”

He underscored that the public is “being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it.”

“They are firebombing Tesla dealerships. They are shooting guns into stores. They are threatening people. They are issuing death threats against me and other Tesla personnel,” Musk said.

Musk said President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on the terrorists, as well as those who spout the dangerous propaganda that incites the violence.

“I think we need to hold people responsible for pushing these lies, because those lies almost got the president killed,” Musk warned.

