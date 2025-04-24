Tesla Vandal Let Off the Hook - Let's Check on Who the County Attorney Is

A Minnesota state employee whose vandalism spree against Tesla vehicles inflicted more than $20,000 in damages will be escaping with a legal slap on the wrist.

The police chief is outraged. Sane Americans are disgusted. But no one should be surprised.

Because in Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s Minneapolis, you can just about get away with murder.

In the Tesla case, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis, Moriarty’s office is seeking a “diversion” for Dylan Adams, a data analyst for the Department of Human Services.

In March, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, six Tesla vehicles — all but one in the city’s downtown — were vandalized. The vandal was captured on the vehicles’ cameras in some cases.

Meet Minnesota State employee Dylan Bryan Adams. He was reportedly arrested for allegedly causing over $20,000 in damages to Teslas in Minneapolis after he vandalized them. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has decided NOT to file criminal charges. .@AGPamBondi pic.twitter.com/fKwFhJdAlw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2025

So, the evidence is rock solid. And Adams doesn’t deny being responsible — his attorney says he’s “remorseful,” according to KMSP.

Yet he’s going to avoid a criminal charges for crimes that under Minnesota law would be felonies.

Minnesota police chief Brian O’Hara blasted the decision.

“The Minneapolis Police Department did its job. It identified and investigated a crime trend, identified, and arrested a suspect, and presented a case file to the Hennepin County Attorney Office for consideration of charges,” he said in a statement, according to KMSP.

“This case impacted at least six different victims and totaled over $20,000 in damages. Any frustration related to the charging decision of the Hennepin County Attorney should be directed solely at her office. Our investigators are always frustrated when the cases they poured their hearts into are declined. In my experience, the victims in these cases often feel the same.”

Moriarty’s office defended the decision by noting that offering a “diversion” allowed the defendant to keep his job (under Tesla-hating Gov. Tim Walz), which in turn enables him to pay restitution.

“We offered diversion as we often do with property damage cases when the person has no record,” the office said in a statement, according to KSTP-TV in St. Paul.

“Mr. Adams will have to complete the requirements of the program. He will also have to pay every penny in restitution to the victims. If he does not meet those requirements, we will proceed through the criminal legal system process.”

Mary Moriarty, who is the first LGBT person to serve as the Hennepin County Attorney according to Wikipedia, DEFENDS her decision not to criminally charge the MN State employee who vandalized multiple Teslas causing over $20,000 in damages.pic.twitter.com/aq249JKPRC https://t.co/pj5ce9VADx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 24, 2025

Somehow, the threat of the “criminal legal system process” doesn’t carry a lot of weight in Minneapolis — just as it doesn’t in other jurisdictions where the supposed criminal justice machinery is headed by the kind of progressive prosecutors George Soros loves.

Hard as it is to believe, Moriarty is a Democrat and former chief public defender. And her approach to law enforcement is too lax even for Minnesota’s rabidly leftist former congressman and state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

In April 2023, Ellison took over a case from Moriarty’s office in which two teenagers were charged in the shooting death of a young mother. They were acting on the orders of the father of the woman’s child, according to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis.

Moriarty wanted to send the teens to a juvenile detention facility rather than prison.

Even Ellison — as lefty a leftist who exists in American politics — couldn’t abide it — at least for the teen who pulled the trigger. Foday Kevin Kamaram, 15 at the time of the shooting, got 11 years in prison.

In another 2023 case, Moriarty’s office offered probation — probation! — to a man involved in a 2019 carjacking where the victim was shot to death.

A judge rejected the plea deal, according to KMSP, because it deviated too far from the state’s sentencing guidelines (imagine that).

In December, that same judge sentenced Husayn Braveheart — 15 at the time of the crime, 20 at the time of his sentencing — to 54 months in prison.

That sounds like some kind of punishment, but since Braveheart was given credit for time served and the time that elapsed between the crime and his sentencing, the defendant’s debt to society was “paid” — at least for that carjacking. Shockingly, he had two other aggravated robbery cases against him, KMSP reported.

This isn’t “criminal justice” as any sane American understands it. It’s not even criminal coddling. It’s lawlessness disguised with the patina of a false prosecution.

Minneapolis, as most of the nation remembers, was the birthplace of the riot madness that swept the country in 2020. It became a symbol of the chaos of the era — and the rot of the Democratic Party.

And with a county prosecutor like Mary Moriarty, that isn’t going to change.

