If you needed another reason to not trust the government due to its handling of COVID-19 – here it is.

Last Thursday, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup, an Ohio Republican, released the transcript from an interview that took place earlier this year with Dr. Francis Collins. Collins served as the Director of the National Institutes of Health and helped orchestrate a response to COVID-19 until his resignation in 2021.

Many of Dr. Collins’ remarks undermine what the public was told during the pandemic about the lab leak “conspiracy theory,” social distancing, and more.

The National Review highlighted some of the more prominent exchanges in that interview.

“Do you recall science or evidence that supported the six-foot distance?” Collins was asked.

“I do not,” Collins replied.

When asked to clarify if he did not remember or if he did not see the scientific evidence, Collins remarked, “I did not see evidence, but I’m not sure I would have been shown evidence at that point.”

Regarding the origins of COVID-19, Collins was asked, “Is the origin of Covid-19 still unsettled science?”

He stated, “Yes.”

Further, when asked if the lab-leak was a “conspiracy theory,” Collins said, “Not at this point.”

Collins also said in February 2020, he was invited by Dr. Anthony Fauci to take part in a phone call that spurred the notion that COVID-19 originated from nature and condemned the assertion it came from a lab in Wuhan, China. This contradicts what Fauci has previously said.

Last Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services cut taxpayer funding for EcoHealth Alliance. This organization helped with research on bats and the coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The decision to pull funding came after Wenstrup’s subcommittee made a recommendation to criminally investigate its president, Peter Daszak. Daszak had been accused by the subcommittee of trying to obstruct their investigation.

Daszak took heat from Congress earlier this month for EcoHealth’s partnership with Wuhan and its hesitance to reveal the details of its work with the lab. Dasazak denied playing any role in gain-of-function research at Wuhan and claimed he was ignorant that the lab had ties to China‘s People’s Liberation Army.

While Collins said he found it correct that the subcommittee should go after EcoHealth for its actions, he didn’t know much about the vetting process for NIH for foreign collaborators.

You can read the full transcript here.

Of course, the real person of interest in the government’s response to COVID-19 is Fauci.

National Review reported that while Fauci has appeared before the subcommittee previously, he is set to testify next month.

It appears that Fauci lied to the American people. All of his nonsense about social distancing, masking, and the origins of COVID-19 were at the least debatable and at worst outright lies.

While much has happened since the initial outbreak in 2020, millions of people have not forgotten the hardship and absolute terror stemming from his abuse of power.

People lost their jobs and their homes and saw their businesses shut down as countless lives were ruined while a vapid mob of sheep parroted every word that left Fauci’s mouth.

Needless to say, we need answers.

While Fauci has lied, we need to delve deeper into this deception and figure out the why in all of this.

Why lie about this? Why destroy the lives of so many Americans?

Is Fauci guilty of sedition in a deliberately malicious act against the American people to cover for the Chinese Communist Party’s bioweapon being set loose? Is he merely a dunce who lied once then kept lying to cover for himself?

While the government’s response to COVID-19 has been blow wide open, his motives should now be in our sights.

