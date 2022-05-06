Texas' Abbott Targets Law That Guarantees Illegal Aliens a Right to American Education

Illegal aliens could soon lose a benefit reserved for American citizens and legal residents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is considering challenging legal precedents that require states to fund the education of illegal alien minors.

Abbott was speaking earlier this week on The Joe Pags Show on the topic, addressing the legal implications of a potential reversal of the Roe v. Wade abortion precedent.

“Texas already long ago sued the federal government about having to incur the costs of the education program, in a case called Plyler versus Doe,” said Abbott in reference to a 1982 court case.

Plyler v. Doe overturned existing Texas law that barred state education funds from being used for illegal aliens.

“I think we will resurrect that case and challenge this issue again, because the expenses are extraordinary.”

“And the times are different than when Plyler versus Doe was issued many decades ago.”

Ending public education privileges for illegals could stop a powerful draw on illegal immigration.

The United States is one of the only countries in the world with a policy of birthright citizenship, in which children born to aliens who cross the border illegally are granted US citizenship.

Abbott referenced Texas’ policies to deter illegal migration independently of the federal government. The Republican touted a National Guard operation that he says has successfully turned back 10,000 illegal aliens at the border.

Abbott also called on the Supreme Court to issue its draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade as new law “immediately.”

Republicans in southwest border states have proposed a new set of measures to end illegal immigration without the support of the absent federal government.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has proposed an interstate compact to arrest and deport illegals and counteract drug and human smuggling rings.

Immigration enforcement is traditionally a purview of the federal government, but President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to enforce the law could open new venues for states to protect the integrity of their national borders.

Federal authorities are expecting an unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigration at the southern border following the termination of Title 42 authority later this month.

As many as three million illegal aliens could swamp border states, emboldened by a perception that they’ll evade immigration enforcement that the Biden administration is unwilling to provide.

