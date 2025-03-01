Texas A&M Absolutely Blasts and Bans Drag Shows in Bombshell Announcement, Takes Stand for Women, Decency, Wholesomeness

Texas A&M has banned drag shows at all of its campuses after its Board of Regents unanimously approved a ban covering 11 campuses.

The resolution that was approved Friday said that the board “finds that it is inconsistent with the System’s mission and core values of its Universities, including the value of respect for others, to allow Special Event Venues of the Universities to be used for drag shows.”

The resolution deplored shows that “involve biological males dressing in women’s clothing, wearing exaggerated female make up and/or exaggerated prosthetics meant to parody the female body type, and that are: open to the public; involve sexualized, vulgar or lewd conduct; and involve conduct that demeans women (Drag Show Events).”

The board wrote that drag shows are “likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women contrary to System anti-discrimination policy and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).”

There is no benefit to the mission of Texas A&M or the student body by hosting a drag show on campus. Drag shows only serve for people with mental health issues to have their bad ideas reinforced. — Daniel Nieswiadomy (@DNieswiadomy) February 28, 2025

Drag shows “often involve unwelcome and objectively offensive conduct based on sex for many members of the respective communities of the Universities,” the resolution said.

The resolution said drag shows are particularly offensive “when they involve the mockery or objectification of women.”

The board noted that anyone who cares to indulge in a drag show can do so off campus.

Do you support Texas A&M taking a stand for women and for decency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (584 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

The board touched on an Executive Order from President Donald Trump recognizing that only two genders exist and Trump’s ruling that “federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology.

Drag shows ‘involve unwelcome and objectively offensive conduct…particularly when they involve the mockery or objectification of women,’ Texas A&M Board of Regents stated.https://t.co/WKNyjbgMpz — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) March 1, 2025

Further, it noted, Gov. Greg Abbott has directed colleges to comply with that order.

Therefore, the board reasoned, “the use of facilities at the Universities for Drag Show Events may be considered promotion of gender ideology in violation of the Executive Order and the Governor’s directive.”

The ban on drag shows is only part of what the board approved, directing college officials to ensure that all special event locations comply with the orders issued by Trump and Abbott.

BREAKING: The Texas A&M Board of Regents banned on-campus drag shows in a special meeting Friday afternoon. The resolution, passed unanimously, also directs President Mark A. Welsh III to cancel Draggieland 2025, originally set for Rudder Theatre. https://t.co/8YvkPMzy2N — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) February 28, 2025

Draggieland, an annual drag show at the College Station campus that was scheduled for March 27, is now in limbo, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Queer Empowerment Council, which hosts the event, said it was “profoundly disheartened” by the board’s action.

“The power of drag as a medium of art is undeniable, serving as a platform for self-discovery, inclusivity, and celebration of diversity. QEC firmly believes that the Board of Regents’ decision undermines these values, which are vital to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all students,” the council said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.