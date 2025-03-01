Share
Texas A&M Absolutely Blasts and Bans Drag Shows in Bombshell Announcement, Takes Stand for Women, Decency, Wholesomeness

 By Jack Davis  March 1, 2025 at 11:01am
Texas A&M has banned drag shows at all of its campuses after its Board of Regents unanimously approved a ban covering 11 campuses.

The resolution that was approved Friday said that the board “finds that it is inconsistent with the System’s mission and core values of its Universities, including the value of respect for others, to allow Special Event Venues of the Universities to be used for drag shows.”

The resolution deplored shows that “involve biological males dressing in women’s clothing, wearing exaggerated female make up and/or exaggerated prosthetics meant to parody the female body type, and that are: open to the public; involve sexualized, vulgar or lewd conduct; and involve conduct that demeans women (Drag Show Events).”

The board wrote that drag shows are “likely to create or contribute to a hostile environment for women contrary to System anti-discrimination policy and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).”

Drag shows “often involve unwelcome and objectively offensive conduct based on sex for many members of the respective communities of the Universities,” the resolution said.

The resolution said drag shows are particularly offensive “when they involve the mockery or objectification of women.”

The board noted that anyone who cares to indulge in a drag show can do so off campus.

The board touched on an Executive Order from President Donald Trump recognizing that only two genders exist and Trump’s ruling that “federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology.

Further, it noted, Gov. Greg Abbott has directed colleges to comply with that order.

Therefore, the board reasoned, “the use of facilities at the Universities for Drag Show Events may be considered promotion of gender ideology in violation of the Executive Order and the Governor’s directive.”

The ban on drag shows is only part of what the board approved, directing college officials to ensure that all special event locations comply with the orders issued by Trump and Abbott.

Draggieland, an annual drag show at the College Station campus that was scheduled for March 27, is now in limbo, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Queer Empowerment Council, which hosts the event, said it was “profoundly disheartened” by the board’s action.

“The power of drag as a medium of art is undeniable, serving as a platform for self-discovery, inclusivity, and celebration of diversity. QEC firmly believes that the Board of Regents’ decision undermines these values, which are vital to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all students,” the council said.

