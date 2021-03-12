Login
Texas AG Moves to Liberate People of Austin from COVID Restriction, Issues Ultimatum to Capital City

By Jack Cowhick
Published March 11, 2021 at 5:03pm
Texas state officials are fighting hard for the capital city of Austin.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an ultimatum to city Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County judge Andy Brown on Wednesday — warning in a tweet that the two had “until 6:00pm today to rescind any mask mandates or business-operating restrictions,” in order to come into “full compliance with GA-34.”

GA-34 refers to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 2 executive order lifting the state-wide mask mandate, and further requiring that “no person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear or to mandate the wearing of a face covering.”

Abbott announced the repeal of the mandate in person during a trip to Lubbock, Texas, and then again on Twitter the same day, writing, “I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%.”

This order came in direct conflict with Adler’s follow-up Sunday statement, which said the city of Austin — as well as Travis County — would “continue to enforce masking and all other public health mandates.”

The mayor then mocked Abbott’s order in a Wednesday tweet, joking, “From the people who brought you no water and no electricity: no masks.”

Should more states no longer require mask mandates?

Texas is just one of multiple states that have recently rescinded similar mandates. According to NBC News, the states of Mississippi, Alabama, West Virginia, Arizona and Connecticut have also made announcements to soon lift various coronavirus pandemic restrictions, resulting in pushback both locally and nationally.

President Joe Biden was among the detractors, stating in a March 3 news conference that “the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking.”

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana perfectly communicated the characteristic response the following day that if “loving freedom … is what a Neanderthal would do, then well, I guess you can count me as one.”

The results of Paxton’s ultimatum came in a Thursday development — neither Adler nor Brown opted to comply with Paxton’s order. Therefore, the attorney general promptly held up his end of the bargain to take the two parties to court.

Without any precedent in recent memory, this legal clash is sure to set an example for following conflicts between state and local officials in the near future.

Jack Cowhick
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.
