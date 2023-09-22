Texas AG Paxton Returns After 4-Month Impeachment Trial to Find Biden's Border Antics

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has returned to work after one legal battle only to face the possibility of another.

On Saturday, the Republican’s four-month impeachment trial ended in his acquittal by the Texas state Senate.

The GOP-majority state House had approved 16 articles of impeachment against Paxton for alleged bribery, corruption and other criminal activity tied to Texas real estate developer Nate Paul, a friend and donor to Paxton.

The state senators who deliberated over the case did not sustain any of the charges and instead voted to acquit him.

The attorney general returned to his duties Monday, only to be confronted with the latest antics of open-border zealots in the federal government — and he has vowed to fight President Joe Biden’s administration in court.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accused the Biden administration of cutting razor wire previously installed in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass as part of the Republican’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative, Fox News reported.

The battle over the legality of the wire’s placement is still making its way through the courts.

However, the latest stay against another judge’s order to remove it meant that the wire should have stayed put.

On Wednesday, Abbott posted a video showing the wire being cut, “opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants” before the matter had been settled.

“Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings,” he captioned the video posted to the social media platform X.

“Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants. I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire,” the Republican governor added.

Texas installed razor wire in Eagle Pass to stop illegal crossings. Today the Biden Admin CUT that wire, opening the floodgates to illegal immigrants. I immediately deployed more Texas National Guard to repel illegal crossings & install more razor wire. pic.twitter.com/eMtLS8Z6WI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

Now it seems that Paxton, fresh from the fight for his political future, might have to go a few rounds in court with the federal government for the sake of his state’s future.

Conservative host Glenn Beck asked him about the possibility of bringing legal action against the Biden administration during an interview on his show Thursday.

“Let me talk about the border here because, Ken, while you’ve been away, Texas has been a wuss in many cases,” Beck began.

He pointed to the razor wire issue as well as the rapes, murders and “cartel activity” happening in the Colony Ridge neighborhood near Houston, a “gigantic colony … the size of Washington, D.C.” full of illegal immigrants with more sure to come.

“When is Texas going to become Texas?” Beck asked the attorney general.

“I literally had my first briefing on all of this stuff yesterday,” Paxton said.

He explained that he wasn’t “allowed to get information” until just the day before but was briefed on all that’s been happening at the nation’s southern border and simply won’t let it stand.

“So we’re in the process of looking at potential lawsuits,” Paxton told Beck.

“I don’t have an army of soldiers that can go out and do anything about it. That’s not what the legislature gives me. All I can do is what I can do in court,” he said.

“We already have a bunch of lawsuits filed against the Biden administration, but we’re definitely looking at more, and we’re trying to figure out how can we stop this travesty which the Biden administration is promoting,” the attorney general said.

“It’s pretty clear to me they do not care about the American people,” he went on.

“This is so horrible, and the consequences for people on the border that are U.S. citizens, and for our state, are devastating,” Paxton said.

“And those consequences with drugs and crime are going to be felt in this country for a long time to come,” he said.

When Beck asked whether Abbott had alerted him to the wire cutting, the attorney general said he was kept in the dark.

“I heard about that story right before your show started as I listened to the news. That’s when I heard about the wire cutting. I did not know,” Paxton said.

Shocking new video shows the Biden administration CUTTING WIRE on our southern border, allowing migrants to enter freely. Texas AG @KenPaxtonTX tells me what’s next in his fight to hold Biden accountable for this massive national security breach… pic.twitter.com/MDdBEGxLNl — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 21, 2023

States like Texas are desperate to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, but Democrats thwart them at every opportunity.

Putting barbed wire in a waterway might seem cruel, but it’s a last-ditch effort to stem the tide of migrants that threatens to overwhelm the Lone Star State and the entire U.S.

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Recent estimates pin the number of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. at 17 million, but it’s possible there are many more as cities and states grapple with what to do with them all.

The outrage from Paxton and Abbott is refreshing, considering some in the Republican Party have been just as eager to open the borders as their Democratic counterparts.

The time has come to stand up to the Biden administration and its outrageous, destructive and unpatriotic policies that are destroying America — and Paxton might be the man for the job.

