Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas is suing Pfizer for misrepresenting the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine and “conspiring to censor public discourse.”

It seems Pfizer’s chickens are coming home to roost.

Originally assured the vaccine was 95 percent effective against COVID, we would later find out otherwise. Pfizer then had to launch a campaign to silence anyone who challenged its claims, according to Paxton’s lawsuit.

So the pharmaceutical company lied about — or, at the very least, grossly oversold — its vaccine and conspired with Big Tech to keep the contradictory results and views from the public, Paxton says.

In other words, Pfizer allegedly perpetrated a ruse to skew public perception of the vaccine’s efficacy. Those who weren’t forced to get the jab chose to do so under false pretenses.

It resulted in 1.5 billion people taking the Pfizer vaccine, according to Reuters — including 3.5 million Texans by the end of October 2021 — and the company raking in $74 billion in additional revenue in 2021 and 2022.

Paxton isn’t letting the alleged deception go unaccounted for. He is accusing Pfizer of “[engaging] in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices in the course of trade and commerce” in violation of Texas law.

His lawsuit asks a Lubbock County state court to impose a $10 million fine and bar Pfizer from further misrepresenting the truth about its vaccine, as well as from “coordinating with social media platforms to silence truthful speech” about the vaccine’s efficacy.

BREAKING:🚨 I am suing Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse. pic.twitter.com/63mZ1y6FNC — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 30, 2023



As for Pfizer’s boast that the vaccine was 95 percent effective against infection, the lawsuit says that number only represented “relative risk reduction,” a metric that the FDA has indicated is misleading.

Paxton believes a more accurate measure of the vaccine would have been the FDA’s preferred “absolute risk reduction,” which put the shot’s effectiveness at 0.85 percent. What’s more, Paxton says the entire hoax was built on a compromised two-month trial.

The 54-page lawsuit makes the case that Pfizer fooled the public for commercial gain. The company disagrees.

“In a statement, Pfizer said its representations about its vaccine have been ‘accurate and science-based,’ and that it believed Paxton’s lawsuit had no merit,” Reuters reported.

“Pfizer also said its vaccine has ‘demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups, and helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death.'”

In his own statement, Paxton said, “We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies.”

“The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines. … I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

Pfizer insists Paxton’s lawsuit will be shot down. Given the current political environment, they may be right. Our nation is no longer grounded in truth or justice.

The new American way is greed and tyranny. Let’s not forget that the government used Pfizer’s allegedly unsupported claims to increase its own power through vaccine mandates.

Even if Paxton’s lawsuit stands up, a $10 million fine is a slap on the wrist after a $74 billion payday. But I applaud him for doing something.

Sadly, he seems to be standing nearly alone among his counterparts in this fight.

