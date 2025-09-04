Texas Announces Major Crackdown on Dangerous Illegal Truckers - Gavin Newsom Should Take Notes

Texas is taking action to keep its roads safe for American citizens.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that his state will enforce English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers.

Abbott said he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to enact zero-tolerance enforcement of federal safety regulations.

“Truckers play an instrumental role in Texas’ robust economy and in keeping our highways safe,” Abbott said in a news release.

“Every commercial driver license operator on Texas roadways must be able to communicate clearly in English to ensure compliance with traffic laws, follow safety directions, and prevent accidents,” he added.

Abbott concluded, “Today, I am directing DPS to enact zero-tolerance enforcement of these federal safety regulations across the board — whether drivers are operating across state lines or only within Texas. This approach will keep Texans safe while keeping our economy moving.”

Troopers and inspectors will now review English proficiency for all commercial license operators on Texas highways.

The reviews are intended to confirm that drivers can communicate well enough to follow laws and avoid deadly mistakes.

Abbott also directed DPS to stop issuing intrastate CDLs to drivers who cannot speak English sufficiently to interact with personnel.

Do you agree with Greg Abbott? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (339 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The move follows President Donald Trump’s April executive order directing full enforcement of English proficiency rules for commercial drivers.

Since then, Texas has taken enforcement action against roughly 445 commercial drivers for violations.

Of those, about 28 held Texas licenses. Roughly 336 were licensed in Mexico. The rest were licensed in other states or countries, according to the governor’s office.

Abbott’s order came weeks after a tragic crash in Florida highlighted the deadly consequences of placing unqualified drivers on the road.

On Aug. 12, 28-year-old Harjinder Singh, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2018, attempted an illegal U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike.

His semi-truck blocked all northbound lanes, and a minivan slammed into the trailer. Three people were killed.

Singh had reportedly failed English and road sign tests in California before being granted a CDL anyway.

Florida officials blasted California for issuing the license while the internet made Newsom a meme:

Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized California for endangering lives with its lax standards and its sanctuary policies.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to signal a change in course, or condemn the way his state licenses public health risks.

In fact, California continues to hand out licenses to those who cannot pass basic tests after breaking the law by entering the country illegally.

The contrast between two of the country’s biggest states could not be sharper.

Texas is acting to prevent disasters. California is enabling them.

If Newsom had any interest in keeping people safe, he’d be taking notes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.