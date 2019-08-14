Texas Authorities Hot on Trail of Serial Wedding Crasher, Gift Thief

Lots of newlyweds deal with the unwelcome arrival of a wedding guest no one invited.

But a case in Comal County, Texas — just north of San Antonio — is a little different. This uninvited guest doesn’t just go to receptions and grab a slice of wedding cake — she snatches a few gifts as well.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office announced their search on Facebook to help catch the wedding thief.

“The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a female suspect involved in a series of wedding venue theft offenses. This elusive suspect has been dubbed ‘The Wedding Crasher,'” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“The Wedding Crasher has been frequenting wedding events not only in Comal County, but surrounding counties as well, preying on unsuspecting families and friends. The suspect arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts.”

“The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in identifying the Wedding Crasher before she strikes again,” the department said.

One of the so-called Wedding Crasher’s most recent victims was in shock after being crashed.

“We were a little upset at first. I guess more so just surprised,” said Dani Schick, whose wedding was Aug. 3, according to WOAI/KABB-TV

The woman arrived out of the blue and then left with gift cards intended for the newlyweds.

The Wedding Crasher began her spree in December.

“Since the December incident, there was another incident reported in January,” said Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s Scott Frakes, who said gift cards, cash and checks are the Wedding Crasher’s main targets.

Surveillance photos were obtained showing the woman when she used the cards, Frakes said.

The Comal County sheriff’s office searching for a woman they say has been crashing weddings and taking gifts. https://t.co/M9haH0qlLA — Austin Statesman (@statesman) August 12, 2019

“We finally got a picture of who we think it is and we wanted to release it right away,” said Jennifer Smith, public information officer with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re getting some good leads,” she said.

Frakes was also upbeat about catching the woman.

“We have good information right now, we got two separate wedding venues that were hit within a couple hours of each other here recently,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said a reward of up to $4,000 could be shared with anyone whose tip leads to the Wedding Crasher’s arrest.

