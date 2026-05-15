Texas Boom: GOP-Led State Brags America's 5 Fastest-Growing Cities as People Flee Blue States

A demographic trend favoring warmer, redder states continued between 2024 and 2025.

In fact, the largest of the red states led the way.

According to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas boasted the five fastest-growing cities in the United States in 2024-2025.

Using data on percentage growth between July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2025, the bureau ranked cities and towns with populations of 20,000 or more.

Celina, Texas, with a total 2025 population of 64,427, ranked first with an increase of 24.9 percent. Four other Texas cities followed: Fulshear (21 percent), Princeton (18.1 percent), Melissa (14.5 percent), and Anna (10.2 percent). Of those five, only Fulshear, a suburb of Houston, is located outside the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Texas also featured three more fast-growing cities in the top 15: Forney, Hutto, and Greeneville.

Of course, larger cities struggle to keep pace with smaller ones when it comes to percentage growth. After all, the smaller the number to begin with, the greater a percentage change any numerical increase will produce.

Even on that front, however, Texas dominated the rankings.

On a list of cities with the largest numerical increase in population from July 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina led the way, followed by the Texas cities of Fort Worth, San Antonio, and the Celina. Houston came in sixth, with its fast-growing suburb of Fulshear right behind at seventh overall.

These latest numbers represent the continuation of an ongoing trend.

According to the National Taxpayers’ Union Foundation, U.S. in-migration between calendar years 2011 and 2021 favored the sunny and Republican-dominated state of Florida, followed by Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, and South Carolina.

On the other hand, Democrat-dominated New York state lost the most people, followed by Democrat-dominated California, Democrat-dominated Illinois, Democrat-dominated New Jersey, and Democrat-dominated Massachusetts.

Those trends continued during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of the current decade, Americans fleeing Democrat strongholds will have had profound political consequences.

After the 2030 census, for instance, New York will likely lose an estimated two congressional seats, and California a whopping four seats, according to the New York Post.

On the flip side, one could exaggerate the political effect of in-migration. After all, one cannot know the political opinions of all who relocate from one state to another.

Indeed, affluent Americans, those who can afford to flee blue states and who tend to vote more liberal than their less-affluent neighbors, could simply take their liberal ideas with them. After a decade’s worth of strong in-migration, for instance, North Carolina and Arizona remained swing states in 2020 and 2024.

Still, the net effect of all this movement will undoubtedly weaken (and render poorer) those Democrat-dominated states.

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