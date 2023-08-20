A Texas Democrat official has learned the lesson that her party is not about securing the border and making the streets safe for Americans, and so she feels she has been forced to jump ship and become a Republican.

Kleberg County attorney Kira Talip Sanchez announced on Saturday that she has officially switched parties and has left the Democrats behind. She made her announcement at the Hispanic Republicans of Texas PAC, Fox News reported on Saturday.

The South Texas county sits along the Gulf of Mexico, on the outskirts south of Corpus Christi, and is just over two hours from the Mexican border, so it is right in the thick of the border crisis. The county has historically leaned blue, but voted for both George W. Bush and Donald Trump for president.

But Sanchez said that the Democrats have failed Texas over the party’s border crisis.

“As County Attorney, I have been proud to work with law enforcement to ensure the safety of the citizens of Kleberg County,” Sanchez said. “There is an unprecedented crisis at our southern border. I believe that the GOP’s policies of law and order protecting safety, and backing the blue best align with my values and the values of the citizens of Kleberg County.”

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to keep South Texas safe,” Sanchez added citing border issues.

Hispanic Republicans of Texas President Cassy Garcia said she was happy to welcome Sanchez to the party and said she will continue her outreach efforts to county Democratic voters.

“Every day, we are meeting with people who have voted for Democrats for decades but that this is no longer their Abuelos’ Democratic Party,” Garcia explained. “It’s become too radical, elitist, and out of touch with our values.”

Garcia is certainly right. Today’s Democratic Party is not our grandfather’s party. There was a time when the Democrats were still supportive of traditional American ideals, but that is no longer. Today’s Democratic Party is a radical, extreme, left-wing concern whose members would be more at home with the ideals of a European socialist party than they are with American ideals.

No policy is more obvious of this fact than Democratic border policies. The radical leftists that control the blue party advocate for almost completely open borders that violate our long-standing immigration laws and they want our government to spend no energy screening immigrants to assess them for the value they can bring to our society.

Democratic policies make no distinction between worthy applicants for immigration and criminals, drug dealers, and foreign saboteurs who are streaming across our border to bring death and destruction to all our neighborhoods.

Sanchez is far from the first Democrat to finally realize that the Democratic Party has left her, forcing her to jump to the opposition. There has been a steady march of elected Democratic officials announcing a similar transition.

Indeed, in Texas alone, five elected Democrats have switched to the GOP, according to Ballotpedia.

But Texas is not alone. Louisiana and Mississippi both welcomed a whopping 15 elected Democratic officials each into the GOP, while Georgia saw 13 Democratic officials jump ship for the GOP. In addition, West Virginia’s GOP gained seven.

Last week, Politico noted that five House Democrats gave up their blue labels and switched to the Republican Party. And these five are not alone. The bulk of party switchers since 1994 have crossed from the Democratic aisle to the GOP.

“Since 1994, 173 state lawmakers have switched parties: 83 of those were Democrats who became Republicans, while just 23 Republicans became Democrats,” Politico reported.

To name just a few who jumped ship, in March, Louisiana Democratic state Rep. Francis Thompson made the switch from being a lifelong Democrat to being a Republican. Thompson’s switch gave the state GOP a supermajority in the state House for the first time in the state’s history.

Then, in April, North Carolina Rep. Tricia Cotham joined the Republican Party. Like in Louisiana, this also afforded the GOP a supermajority, only in North Carolina did that supermajority extended to both houses of the General Assembly.

A few months later, in July, two-term Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor announced her switch from the Democratic to the Republican Party, saying that she was making the move to better serve her constituents and stay true to her personal convictions.

The late, former President Ronald Reagan’s old quip about how the Democrats have turned their backs on America has never been more apt than it is today. And Sanchez is only the latest to find that she hasn’t left the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left her.

