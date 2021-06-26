Path 27
Commentary

Texas Border Patrol Agent Comes Face to Face with Armed Smugglers While Fishing with His Family

Garion Frankel June 26, 2021 at 10:32am
Path 27

Since April 2020 — and especially since the Biden administration took over in January — the U.S. has seen an alarming increase in illegal migrant apprehensions at the southern border.

According to Statista, the number of border apprehensions eight months into the 2021 fiscal year (roughly 900,000) has already surpassed the total for all of 2019, with no signs of alleviation.

For one off-duty Border Patrol agent, the crisis hit home on a personal level.

The agent was fishing with his family on Tuesday on a river near Laredo, Texas, when they encountered a group of armed smugglers who identified themselves as “federales,” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The three men had entered the U.S. illegally. They were wearing camouflage and small backpacks, which authorities believe were filled with narcotics.

Trending:
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here

“Border Security is National Security,” CBP agent Carl E. Landrum said in the news release.

“The armed men were surprised and brandished their firearms as they returned to Mexico. Mexican authorities were notified,” he continued.

The unnamed man who encountered the “federales” was in plain clothes and did not identify himself as a Border Patrol agent. I fear what could have happened had the smugglers known.

This incident comes to light against a backdrop of almost shocking ineptitude and inaction on the part of the Biden administration.

Do you approve of Kamala Harris' handling of the border crisis?

When apprehensions surged in 2019, then-President Donald Trump actually did something about it — only for his successor to quickly undo his tough border policies.

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom President Joe Biden appointed as his “border czar,” has been gallivanting around Central America and blaming the crisis on everything from climate change to violence against LGBT people. She deliberately avoided a visit to the border itself for months.

When she finally did visit the border on Friday, she went to El Paso, hundreds of miles away from the heart of the crisis in the Rio Grande Valley.

I suppose when I visit the Rio Grande Valley next week and attend the town hall led by Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, I will have singlehandedly done more to get to the bottom of the border crisis than Harris has done in months.

That might not even be much of an exaggeration.

Related:
Protester Raises Perfect Sign as Kamala Visits Border - You Don't Need to Know Much Spanish to See the Brutal Message Here

Not everyone apprehended at the border is a bad person. Far from it. Many, arguably most, are simply fleeing harsh conditions and corrupt governments in favor of the greatest country in the world.

But those crossing the border with ill intent, like the “federales,” must be stopped. This is why a strong border is so essential — something Biden appears to have either forgotten or intentionally dismissed.

The Obama-Biden platform in 2008 declared that they would “support additional personnel, infrastructure, and technology on the border and at ports of entry,” according to The New York Times.

Obviously, that was a lie, but at least then our leaders outwardly acknowledged the importance of a secure border. Now, we don’t even have that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Languages Spoken
English, some Spanish




loading
Gruesome Mystery Illness Coursing Through Wild Bird Population in East; Don't Look at Their Eyes
Texas Border Patrol Agent Comes Face to Face with Armed Smugglers While Fishing with His Family
Mob Assaults Off-Duty Cop with Weapon in NYC, Investigators Believe Bold Daylight Attack Was Targeted
Quick-Thinking Bartender Uses Fake Receipt to Save Women from Being Hit on by 'Creep'
Another Democrat Just Threatened to Nuke Biden's Beloved Infrastructure Deal
See more...

Conversation