Texas-Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Hostile Foreign Navy

 By Johnathan Jones  April 27, 2023 at 10:58am
An international oil tanker that was bound for Texas was seized by Iranian naval forces on Thursday after the country claimed it had collided with one of its vessels.

The U.S. military announced the seizure in a statement that called for the ship’s immediate release.

The Navy also demanded that Iran cease breaking international laws with such actions, which it said have become somewhat routine in recent years.

“On April 27 at approximately 1:15 p.m. local time, Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman,” a statement from the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command public affairs office said.

“The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure. U.S. 5th Fleet is monitoring the situation,” the statement continued.

Naval Central Command criticized the Iranian military for its continued harassment of shipping vessels in the region.

Since 2021, Iran has seized at least five such vessels, Reuters reported.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” Naval Central Command said. “The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker.”

The statement concluded, “Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy.”

Reuters reported Iran defended its decision to detain the ship and those onboard.

It is unclear how many people were aboard the tanker.

Iranian forces claimed the ship collided with one of its own and that there were injuries.

The alleged collision also resulted in several people going missing, according to a claim by the country that has menaced civilian ships with an alarming frequency in recent years.

“Two members of the boat’s crew are missing and several were injured due to the collision of the ship with the boat,” the country’s military said, Reuters reported.

About 20 percent of all crude oil that is shipped globally passes through the narrow Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman.

The owners of the Advantage Sweet have not yet commented on its seizure.

