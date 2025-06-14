Texas Capitol Evacuates Over Threats Against Lawmakers at Anti-Trump Protests After Minnesota Assassination

Authorities evacuated the Texas Capitol in Austin amid the planned “No Kings” protest at the location after “credible threats” were made against lawmakers planning to attend.

The move occurred after a suspect in Minnesota with “No Kings” flyers in his car allegedly carried out assassination attempts on two state lawmakers, one of which was successful.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent an alert early Saturday afternoon and the Capitol was evacuated shortly thereafter, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.

The outlet noted that the alert did not make clear the nature of the threat against lawmakers.

“Earlier today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Capitol Region identified a credible threat toward state lawmakers planning to attend a protest later today,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Capitol and Capitol Grounds were evacuated around 1 p.m. and both remain temporarily closed,” the statement continued.

“DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state,” the agency added.

“DPS will collaborate with all local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and free speech.”



As noted by the Tribune, speakers at the protest included Democrats such as United States Reps. Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett, Democratic State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, and Democratic State Reps. Lulu Flores and John Bucy III.

The “No Kings” protests are meant to oppose President Donald Trump and his immigration enforcement actions, among other policies.

The evacuation of the Texas Capitol came hours after two Democratic lawmakers were shot in Minnesota during what appeared to be politically motivated attacks.

Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as Minnesota Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, were targeted at their respective homes.

Minnesota State Police said that Vince Boelter, the 57-year-old suspect in the shootings, had flyers in his car for the “No Kings” demonstrations.

“Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said on social media.

Organizers for the protests in Minnesota announced their cancellation “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This decision comes in light of the ongoing shelter-in-place order and the tragic shooting that targeted two elected officials and their spouses,” the statement added.

“We are doing this in accordance with local and state guidance given the suspect is still at large impersonating a police officer.”

