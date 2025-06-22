Texas Delivers Spectacular Blow to Woke Public School Teachers - Slowly We Are Bringing God Back to America

Texas lawmakers are close to scoring a major victory in America’s culture wars by enacting a law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms.

The bill is currently awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature and would affect over five million students statewide.

Senate Bill 10 was passed by both the Senate and the House, according to Texas Legislature Online, prompting some school districts to already start preparing.

“Obviously, I’m a believer and I don’t have a problem with the Ten Commandments,” Dr. John Kuhn, Abilene ISD superintendent, said, according to KTXS-TV.

“If there’s a law that says we must post the Ten Commandments in our classroom, we’re gonna abide by that law. We’re not lawbreakers.”

If signed, every public classroom in Texas would be required to display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments measuring at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall, KXAN-TV reported.

A similar law passed by Louisiana in 2024 was the target of litigation by the American Civil Liberties Union and is currently on appeal in the Fifth Circuit.

The ACLU has promised to pursue the Texas law with the same vigor, saying on its website, “S.B. 10 is blatantly unconstitutional. We will be working with Texas public school families to prepare a lawsuit to stop this violation of students’ and parents’ First Amendment rights.”

Yet what about the rights of those who wish to display the tenets upon which our country was founded? Is free speech only limited to topics the far left cares about?

When children are encouraged by these ten life lessons not to steal, lie, and to honor their parents, radical liberal organizations declare war on all of Christianity.

The commandment they most likely fear, however, is the one concerning false idols.

Worshipping at the altar of Critical Race Theory or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is perfectly acceptable by the ACLU’s standard. When sowing seeds of division and hate, organizations like these — aided by radical Democrat lawmakers — have no complaints about the effect on students or parents.

Those who stand against Christian influence work vigorously to keep the Bible out of the classroom, yet in the same breath, they fight to keep their preferred form of indoctrination alive, even in the face of intense cultural backlash.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation released a video back in 2023, highlighting various instances in which Texas teachers were pushing woke ideologies as if they were a sacred religion.



There was a “non-binary” teacher who expressed pride for “indoctrinating” her students, school boards barring parents from attending public meetings, young minors being exposed to pornographic books, and stories of children being encouraged to switch genders by their educators.

This sheds light on a shocking truth. Not only are these acts being used to brainwash students, but they distract children from subjects that matter, tanking educational standards throughout all of Texas. One parent in the video said only 19 percent of the Texas curriculum is at grade level, and only 30 percent of students can read at grade level. Clearly, the fundamentals of education have fallen by the wayside as schools prioritize the indoctrination of kids into woke ideology.

But if you encourage the teachings of Jesus like forgiveness, conscience and moral order; you’re crossing the line. In what world does this even remotely make sense?

As the Bible says in the book of Peter, “Be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”

The Ten Commandments may be just what the country needs to set us on the path of true north and offer children a road map for life, rather than a set of depraved talking points that can only lead to misery.

