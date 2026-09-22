Democrat Ericka Lomick has suspended her campaign for Texas House District 93 after questions surfaced about a federal felony conviction.

Lomick announced the decision Monday. “After careful consideration, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for House District 93,” she said. “Although this was not an easy decision, I am convinced that it was the right one for the people of HD 93.”

Her campaign said questions had arisen about her eligibility to serve as the district’s representative. It said she was stepping aside so voters could elect someone “without the burden of defending against attacks that would threaten to derail the business of the people.”

The scrutiny followed opposition research posted Sept. 17 by Protect and Serve Texas PAC. The PAC cited a federal mortgage-fraud case, a 63-month prison sentence, and an alleged $300,000 federal lien.

“Federal court records show Lomick, known then as Ericka Flood, was charged in 2010 as part of a federal mortgage fraud investigation in North Carolina,” Texas Scorecard reported. The outlet cited federal prosecutors as saying she was involved in the scheme as a mortgage broker and promoter.

Federal records reviewed by The Dallas Express indicated prosecutors charged her with mortgage-fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, money-laundering conspiracy, and concealment money laundering. Court records show she pleaded guilty in 2011 and received concurrent federal prison terms, including 63 months.

Lomick later sought to vacate the sentence, alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. A federal district judge denied the motion in 2012. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit dismissed a later appeal as untimely.

Under Texas law, a person convicted of a felony is generally ineligible to be a candidate for public office unless pardoned or otherwise released. The Texas secretary of state noted that finishing a sentence alone does not restore eligibility.

Lomick previously told the Fort Worth Report she had never been convicted of a crime “in any state.” Sarah Fields posted that Lomick’s candidate application checked a box stating she had not been convicted of a felony.

BREAKING UPDATE 🚨 – ERICKA LOMICK SUSPENDS CAMPAIGN FOR TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 93 After my article was released regarding Ericka Lomick, the Democratic nominee for Texas House District 93 in Tarrant County, she has now announced that she is suspending her campaign. Her announcement states: “After careful consideration, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for House District 93,” Lomick said. “Although this was not an easy decision, I am convinced that it was the right one for the people of HD 93.” This comes immediately following my reporting regarding Lomick’s candidacy and her documented federal criminal history. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 21, 2026



Knowingly giving false information on a candidate application about felony-conviction status is a Class B misdemeanor under state guidance.

The Protect and Serve Texas PAC also alleged an assistant U.S. attorney filed a $300,000 lien against Lomick with the Tarrant County clerk in January 2024, tied to restitution from the 2011 judgment. The Dallas Express said it had not independently verified the current status of that lien.

Lomick ran unopposed in the March Democratic primary and received 14,140 votes.

The Tarrant County district will appear twice on the Nov. 3 ballot: the regular general election and a special election to finish the unexpired term of former Rep. Nate Schatzline, who resigned. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the special election on Aug. 20.

Republican nominee Alan Blaylock, a former Fort Worth city councilman, remains in the race. He told Texas Scorecard that Lomick “was rushed to file and was not prepared to run.”

Lomick said the community’s spirit had inspired her and that her commitment to the district “remains unchanged” even though the campaign has ended.

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