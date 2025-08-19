Share
Texas Democrat Locked in State Capitol After Refusing to Agree to Law Enforcement Escort

 By Joe Saunders  August 19, 2025
The Texas legislature is going from not being able to keep its Democratic lawmakers to not being able to get them out of the Capitol.

A Texas state lawmaker from Fort Worth chose to remain locked inside the building Monday, rather than leave with a law enforcement escort to ensure she returns to work Wednesday.

And by Tuesday, she had more lawmakers joining her.

According to NBC News, self-styled “political prisoner” Rep. Nicole Collier, a 12-year veteran of the legislature, declined to go along with the condition that she accept an escort from the Department of Public Safety in order to leave the House chamber on Monday.

The condition was imposed by Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows on all Texas Democratic lawmakers who’d had arrest warrants issued for them during their effort to deny the House a quorum to vote on new congressional district lines before the 2026 midterms.

Republicans could gain five congressional seats from the redistricting, which could well be enough for the GOP to retain control of Congress after the elections.

Collier was the only one who refused to accept the escort.

“I guess I’m being stubborn, like they are,” she said, according to NBC. “But I’m not signing the piece of paper to make them feel good so they can have something in their hand as evidence of their control.”

Burrows, perhaps not surprisingly, doesn’t see it that way at all. In fact, in a statement, he all but dismissed questions on the topic, according to NBC.

“Rep. Collier’s choice to stay and not sign the permission slip is well within her rights under the House Rules,” the statement said, NBC reported.

“I am choosing to spend my time focused on moving the important legislation … the results Texans care about.”

As most Americans who follow politics have heard, Texas Democrats decamped at the end of July to Democrat-run states like Illinois and Massachusetts for two weeks in an effort to stave off a redistricting vote during a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The effort was successful to some extent; the special session never managed to convene because the House lacked a quorum without the Democrats. But, as the redistricting fight reverberated across state lines, Abbott simply called another special session.

Escorts for Democrats by officers of the state Department of Public Safety were Burrows’ way to guarantee there would be no repeat of the mass exodus before the beginning of the next special session. That’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to CBS News.

On Tuesday, other Democrats who’d signed slips accepting the escorts returned to the Capitol, tore up the slips, and vowed to stay as well.

“Who’s House?” Rep. Mihaela Plesa called, as a small but raucous crowd of supporters responded, “Our House!”

“Never let them forget that,” Plesa said.

