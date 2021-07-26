Texas Dems Turn Up the Theatrics, Ask for 'Care Packages' That Include Soda and Salsa

Texas House Democrats who fled the state to prevent the passage of so-called “restrictive” voting laws are now requesting that care packages — ones that will apparently include Dr. Pepper and salsa — be sent to them from home.

Yes, you read that right. And heaven help anyone gullible enough to buy into this charade.

Dallas’ Democratic Party shared the pitch in a Saturday tweet that, unsurprisingly, garnered a bounty of criticism.

“Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home,” the tweet read.

“Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY!”

💙 Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home. Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY! 📍 9am-5pm, M-F 1414 N. Washington Ave, Dallas pic.twitter.com/PgZHQTy10h — Dallas Democrats (@dallasdemocrats) July 24, 2021

The tweet included the mailing address to send any products as well as an image of boxes emblazoned with the phrase “Freedom Fighters.”

Give us a break.

We know other Twitter users had plenty to say in the thread, and they didn’t disappoint.

“It’s almost as if this is intentional parody now,” one user wrote.

It’s almost as if this is intentional parody now. pic.twitter.com/ZW3ADs8DcA — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) July 25, 2021

“Have them take public transit. They’ll save a lot of money, and in turn they can buy their own deodorant and Dr Pepper. Then again maybe they shouldn’t be out shopping- after their mask free flights and selfies they don’t want to continue the COVID spread!” another said.

Have them take public transit. They’ll save a lot of money, and in turn they can buy their own deodorant and Dr Pepper. Then again maybe they shouldn’t be out shopping- after their mask free flights and selfies they don’t want to continue the COVID spread! — Rev. Matthew Codd (@mmcodd) July 25, 2021

I’m sure most Americans — including these Democrats’ constituents — wish they could simply play hooky from their jobs and still be employed when they decide to go back to work.

But liberals and the establishment media want us to think these are heroic “fugitive” Democrats fighting for freedom, right?

Of course, the idea that this display is anything close to heroic is laughable.

Simply put, there is no defense for these “Democratic dramatics,” if you will.

A group affiliated with former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke already bolstered their efforts with a $600,000 donation to fund their stays in D.C., but the Democrats are determined to milk it even further.

Ironically, these lawmakers fled to D.C. to obstruct the legislative process even as their party is calling for the end of the filibuster — which gives the U.S. Senate minority party a voice during times of opposing party dominance (in this case, the Democratic Party’s dominance).

It’s not a great look from the party of “rules for thee, but not for me.” (Though it’s not surprising to anyone who remembers Democrats’ long line of hypocritical displays throughout the pandemic.)

But, I digress to say that Texas Democrats’ “helpless” image isn’t fooling anyone.

They fled Texas on their own, they garnered funding for a large portion of their stays in D.C. and now they’re calling on their constituents to bolster their egos by sending care packages.

These Democrats are within walking distance of stores and can purchase their own products, as needed.

But, by thinking they actually need these items, we’re missing the larger point.

They’ve planted the “fugitive” narrative seed with the establishment media — and they’re determined to watch it grow.

