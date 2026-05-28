Share
Premium
Opinion
Texas Democratic Senate Candidate James Talarico speaks at a May 27 rally in Houston.
Premium
Texas Democratic Senate Candidate James Talarico speaks at a May 27 rally in Houston. Talarico held the rally after the primary runoff and to explain his plan on how he will take on Republican nominee Ken Paxton. (Danielle Villasana / Getty Images)

Texas Deserves Better: 5 Jaw-Droppingly Weird Statements from Democrat James Talarico

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 28, 2026 at 11:38am
Share

It’s taken a while, but after Tuesday’s runoff, the field for the Texas Senate showdown is set, and neither candidate is incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

We’ve long known that Talarico was going to be the Democratic nominee, with the state representative and (as he’s invariably described in the innumerable puff pieces about his candidacy) “Presbyterian seminarian” clearing 50 percent in the initial round in March over his only serious opponent, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

However, neither Cornyn nor Ken Paxton, the state’s longtime attorney general, managed to clear 50 percent, and Cornyn looked stronger than many had expected in the first round, given that conservatives had soured on him. He was briefly the favorite to win a runoff, but that momentum quickly evaporated, and Paxton again regained front-runner status. An endorsement by Donald Trump sealed the deal, and his 63.8-36.2 percent victory over Cornyn on Tuesday was even greater than even the most pro-Paxton pundit would have predicted.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?
Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




VIDEO: Driver Shows Creep Cop That Her Hand Is Missing, He Still Falsely Tickets Her for Holding Phone While Driving
Watch: AOC Learns a Tough Lesson While Wearing a Hijab to Pander to Mamdani's Muslims
WATCH: Forgotten Video of Talarico Giving a Heretical Prayer Resurfaces, Confirms He's a Total Fraud
Breaking: Trump Outlines Terms of Iran Deal as He Enters Situation Room to Make 'Final Determination'
Talarico Exposed as Massive Hypocrite After People Notice Problem with 'Manly' Pic He Posted
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation