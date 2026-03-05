Texas Detention Camp for Illegals Locks Down Due to Measles - Why Aren't Measles-Obsessed Dems Drawing Attention to This?

The left is going to have trouble harmonizing their love for illegal aliens with their pro-vaccine rhetoric.

CNN reported that a detention center for illegals at Fort Bliss Army post in Texas is closed to the public due to a measles outbreak. There are 112 people being quarantined, with 14 confirmed active cases. Visitors and attorneys won’t be able to enter for two weeks while officials try to stop the spread.

According to the CNN report, this facility opened last year as part of the Trump Administration’s efforts to undo the damage former President Joe Biden did by leaving the southern border open. Measles was declared eliminated in the United States by 2000, but returned in 2025.

For that year, the Associated Press reported in July the worst outbreak in more than three decades. There were 1,288 cases reported at that time, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was likely higher.

At the time of the AP’s report, 14 states dealt with outbreaks. An official in the federal Centers for Disease Control said the agency “continues to recommend (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines as the best way to protect against measles.”

If the CDC found measles a non-issue over the past three decades, how did the disease make a comeback?

Fort Bliss tells the story.

While millions of Americans were getting the measles vaccine, Third-World aliens were pouring in.

This is bad news for anyone on the left trying to build a narrative that anti-vax Americans are to blame for all the recent measles outbreaks.

The narrative seems to be that as soon as President Donald Trump returned to the White House, measles returned, due to the views of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on vaccines.

It’s as if RFK Jr., on his first day in office, waved a magic wand and made everyone sick.

The more likely answer is Biden’s open border allowed diseased people to walk into the country unvetted, and in 2025, Trump began dealing with the consequences for Americans’ health.

The left can’t have it both ways.

They can either love illegal immigration and open borders or love pushing vaccines.

You can’t support illegal immigrants and then expect largely irrelevant contagious illnesses to not make a return.

This won’t be the end of open-borders rhetoric.

No matter the consequences, Democrats need these people as their voter base.

