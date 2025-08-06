Texas GOP Senator Drops Bomb: Runaway Dems Could Be Guilty of 'Bribery' – Now He Wants the FBI Involved

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel this week asking for assistance in tracking down Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to avoid voting on a congressional redistricting plan.

Cornyn cited how the 50 Texas House Democrats were trying to deny Republicans a quorum in an attempt to block the new district map. The redistricting push could add as many as five seats to the Republican total in the House of Representatives next November.

The move — though legal — was seen by some Democrats as underhanded.

It later triggered several outbursts, along with threats of political retaliation from left-leaning states.

Many of the Democrats fled to one such state, Illinois, with the help of Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

In Cornyn’s letter to the FBI, sent out on Tuesday, he said the Democrats sought “to prevent the legislature from properly meeting, in violation of their oath of office.”

“By leaving the State of Texas, these legislators intend to prevent the existence of a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives,” he explained. “Without a quorum, no legislative activity can proceed.”

The lawmaker added, “Since these state legislators are currently outside of Texas, The Texas Department of Public Safety may need support to arrest the fleeing lawmakers.”

“Out-of-state actors have made public comments about protecting the Texas legislators who are currently hiding out of state from any accountability for their actions,” he continued.

Do you think the FBI should get involved? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (49 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

The Texas House — supported by Texas Republican State Attorney General Ken Paxton — has already passed a resolution calling for the arrest of the lawmakers who fled.

Cornyn asked for the FBI’s help, however, citing donations Democrats are soliciting to avoid paying fines for their absence.

By taking the money, these lawmakers could be engaged in political corruption, and might face bribery charges upon their return.

“I request the FBI’s assistance, as federal resources are necessary to locate the out-of-state Texas legislators who are potentially acting in violation of the law,” Cornyn wrote. “The FBI has tools to aid state law enforcement when parties cross state lines, including to avoid testifying or fleeing a scene of a crime.”

He continued, “Specifically, I am concerned that legislators who solicited or accepted funds to aid in their efforts to avoid their legislative duties may be guilty of bribery or other public corruption offenses.”

Cornyn also mentioned how Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is using state resources to do what he can “within the confines of the law, but federal help may be necessary.”

“These legislators have committed potential criminal acts in their rush to avoid their constitutional responsibilities and must be fully investigated and held accountable,” Cornyn concluded. “I urge you to work with Texas public officials to provide them the support they need.”

Cornyn is correct. These lawmakers took oaths. The special session is completely within the boundaries of state law.

Rather than argue their position, offer interviews to the media, write op-eds, or use the issue as a talking point in the next election, they just ran away like children who did not get the toy they wanted.

If calling in the feds will help bring them back so they can face the music, so be it.

These Democrats have escalated a fairly normal issue — redistricting and gerrymandering — into an embarrassing calamity.

They should get ready for the pendulum to swing back and be prepared to answer some tough questions under oath.

Such questions might push them into an even tighter corner, and result in real consequences for all those who were involved.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.