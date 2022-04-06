Share
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan to Charter Buses of Illegal Aliens to Washington, DC

 By Richard Moorhead  April 6, 2022 at 2:16pm
With a historic wave of illegal aliens set to cross the southern border this spring, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a plan to make the Biden administration deal with the consequences of its own border policies.

Abbott announced on Wednesday that the state will charter buses of illegal immigrants directly to Washington, D.C.

The governor was speaking at a news conference in Weslaco, Texas.

Abbott is sending the aliens directly to the workplace of some of the political elites responsible for America’s nearly open border.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” he said.

Residents of border communities in states such as Texas have been hit hard by the lack of immigration enforcement under President Joe Biden.

With deportations gutted, spring waves of illegal migrants are arriving at the border, aware that they’re unlikely to be returned to their country of origin by Biden’s Department of Homeland Security.

Sources within Customs and Border Protection expect as many as 2 million illegal aliens to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this spring, with the bulk of the migrant surge likely coming after Title 42 is lifted in May.

Biden terminated the Trump-era border security policy last week, nullifying the easiest way to send illegal border crossers back.

Even Democrats have begun to criticize Biden’s lack of immigration enforcement at the border.

Four senators in the president’s party have rebuked the end of Title 42, with Sen. Joe Manchin arguing the policy should be permanent.

Manchin called Biden’s termination of Title 42 a “frightening decision.”

With the federal government all but abandoning immigration enforcement, Republicans running for statewide offices have proposed alternatives.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has proposed an interstate compact between border states, outlining a new system to swiftly apprehend and deport illegals independently of the federal government.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




